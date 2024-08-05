Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Declan Jack's Train Yard Is The People's Choice

Monday, 5 August 2024, 6:42 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

Kapiti Coast artist Declan Jack (29) has won the 2024 IHC Art Awards L’affare People’s Choice Award and $2,000 for his ceramic work, Train Yard.

Train Yard was selected as the favourite from 30 finalists in this year’s Art Awards, receiving 1,052 votes from the public.

Declan's freehand drawn and painted ceramic artwork is mounted in a purpose-built frame.

He worked on Train Yard at The Shed Creative Space in Paraparaumu. The Shed Creative Space was the winner of the inaugural Holdsworth Charitable Trust Scholarship Award for art studios that support artists with intellectual disabilities.

Suzi, Declan's mum, says he has a passion for both trains and art and it is with the help of his tutors that he's combined the love of these two together.

"On behalf of Declan, our family would like to thank everyone involved - organisers, sponsors, voters and of course everyone at The Shed Creative Space."

"Declan is prolific in his artwork as it is his way of expressing himself.

"Winning this award means so much as we are now able to get him some art supplies and one or two new trains.”

About the IHC Art Awards

The IHC Art Awards is an annual showcase of the talent and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities. Entries are open to New Zealanders aged 13 or over with an intellectual disability or an intellectual disability and autism.

This year all artist entries had the opportunity to sell their artwork at Webb's gallery in Wellington and online. The artists receive 100 percent of the sale proceeds.

Further information on the IHC Art Awards is available on the IHC website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from IHC New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 