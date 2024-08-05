Declan Jack's Train Yard Is The People's Choice

Kapiti Coast artist Declan Jack (29) has won the 2024 IHC Art Awards L’affare People’s Choice Award and $2,000 for his ceramic work, Train Yard.

Train Yard was selected as the favourite from 30 finalists in this year’s Art Awards, receiving 1,052 votes from the public.

Declan's freehand drawn and painted ceramic artwork is mounted in a purpose-built frame.

He worked on Train Yard at The Shed Creative Space in Paraparaumu. The Shed Creative Space was the winner of the inaugural Holdsworth Charitable Trust Scholarship Award for art studios that support artists with intellectual disabilities.

Suzi, Declan's mum, says he has a passion for both trains and art and it is with the help of his tutors that he's combined the love of these two together.

"On behalf of Declan, our family would like to thank everyone involved - organisers, sponsors, voters and of course everyone at The Shed Creative Space."

"Declan is prolific in his artwork as it is his way of expressing himself.

"Winning this award means so much as we are now able to get him some art supplies and one or two new trains.”

About the IHC Art Awards

The IHC Art Awards is an annual showcase of the talent and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities. Entries are open to New Zealanders aged 13 or over with an intellectual disability or an intellectual disability and autism.

This year all artist entries had the opportunity to sell their artwork at Webb's gallery in Wellington and online. The artists receive 100 percent of the sale proceeds.

Further information on the IHC Art Awards is available on the IHC website.

