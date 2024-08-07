Breaches Debut New Music Video And Headline Goth Night In Hamilton And Auckland This Weekend

Goth Night returns with an expanded lineup, bringing its unique blend of dark music and vibrant community spirit to Hamilton and Auckland. This weekend, experience the thrilling live performances of Wellington's post-punk duo Breaches and the atmospheric sounds of Wallowitch (Auckland only), alongside an eclectic mix of DJs. Set your calendars for Friday, 9 August, at the Last Place in Hamilton, and Saturday, 10 August, at Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland, for a night that promises to be unforgettable.

Event Lineup & Details

Hamilton – Last Place: Friday, 9 August, 8:00 PM

Auckland – Ding Dong Lounge: Saturday, 10 August, 8:00 PM

Both events will feature top DJs spinning an array of post-punk, darkwave, and gothic rock, including Passion Crypt, Gravedigger, and Black Wax. In Auckland, attendees can also experience additional sets from Wallowitch, The Doctor, Twinkubus, and Gaga Exterminator, offering a diverse auditory experience that keeps the energy flowing throughout the night.

Spotlight on Breaches

Breaches, fresh from releasing their captivating new music video for "Twist the Knife," are set to deliver a powerful live performance. The video, a visual feast of stark imagery and narrative depth, perfectly captures the band's intense and immersive style. Fans can anticipate dark vocals, dirty guitar riffs, and a heavy bass-driven dance beat, with a partly electronic setup that seamlessly blends live music with DJ sets. In a recent interview, Breaches teased a brand-new song and a surprise cover, promising an exciting and dynamic show.

Reflecting on their journey, the band shared highlights from past performances, including opening for Ville Valo at The Powerstation and their debut at the Gathering Shadows Festival. "Gathering Shadows was our first-ever show back in January – it’s a great event in the Wellington calendar each year and was a perfect opportunity for us to kick things off," they recalled. "Opening for Ville Valo was a huge moment, still hard to believe it happened for us! Ville’s fans are the best. I saw HIM in Auckland back in 2006 as a teenage fan, so to end up on the same stage all these years later was surreal."

Breaches Band (Photo/Supplied)

Breaches' live shows are known for their dark, brooding atmosphere, amplified by compelling visuals and a magnetic stage presence. "We try to bring that energy to the crowd," the band noted. "Our songs are tied to growing up and living in NZ, and we hope that this comes through to people in the songs."

Goth Night: A Growing Tradition

Since its inception on 26 August 2022, Goth Night at Ding Dong Lounge has become a cornerstone event for New Zealand's goth and alternative music scene. The event has steadily grown, with each installment featuring a unique lineup of bands and DJs. Notable past events include:

26 August 2022 - Auckland: A two-level party with Grecco Romank, DJs Passion Crypt, Grave Digger, The Doctor, Charlotte Gloom, Mattatrix, and more.

A two-level party with Grecco Romank, DJs Passion Crypt, Grave Digger, The Doctor, Charlotte Gloom, Mattatrix, and more. 24 June 2023 - Auckland: Featuring Flout and Dolmacher, along with DJs Passion Crypt and Gravedigger.

Featuring Flout and Dolmacher, along with DJs Passion Crypt and Gravedigger. 21 October 2023 - Auckland: Performances by WEBS, Monstera, and DJs Passion Crypt, Gravedigger, The Doctor, Magenta Kaos, Mattatrix, and Twinkubus.

Performances by WEBS, Monstera, and DJs Passion Crypt, Gravedigger, The Doctor, Magenta Kaos, Mattatrix, and Twinkubus. 17 February 2024 - Auckland: Featuring Ex-Partner and Hieronymus Bosch, with DJs Passion Crypt, Gravedigger, The Doctor, Charlotte Gloom, Twinkubus and Gaga Exterminator

Goth Night is not just about the music; it's a celebration of community and inclusivity. The event's commitment to a safe and welcoming environment is evident in its zero-tolerance policy towards bullying, harassment, and discrimination. As advertised, "Goth Night is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment, free from bullying, harassment, and discrimination of any kind. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy and reserve the right to refuse entry, remove individuals, or involve law enforcement if necessary. Your comfort and safety are our priority. If you experience or witness any behavior that concerns you, please notify venue staff immediately."

A Test for Expansion

This August marks a significant milestone as Goth Night makes its debut in Hamilton. With a growing following and increasing ticket sales, the event's success in Hamilton will pave the way for potential expansion into other cities across New Zealand. The diverse lineup of DJs, including seasoned veterans like The Doctor and emerging talents like Twinkubus, promises a rich and varied musical experience that caters to all tastes within the goth and alternative spectrum.

Tickets are available for presale at $15 or at the door for $20

