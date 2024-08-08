New Zealand Book Place In Final Of OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2024

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

A rampant New Zealand have beaten New Caledonia 5-0 to reach the final of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti and qualify for next year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in Qatar.

Martin Bullock’s side dominated from the outset and never let up in their strongest performance of the tournament.

New Zealand made a blistering start with Aaron Cartwright netting his fifth goal of the tournament in the 3rd minute. Receiving the ball on the edge of the box he cut inside, stepped off his left and fired a powerful left footed shot into the roof of the net.

Moments later Van Fitzharris volleyed over the crossbar.

Luke Brooke-Smith should have added a second for New Zealand in the 15th minute and join Cartwright on five tournament goals, but his header from inside the six-yard box sailed high over the crossbar.

New Caledonia couldn’t get into the game and whenever they did win possession, they surrendered it all too easily.

Cartwright came within a whisker of scoring his second of the game in the 23rd minute with a thunderbolt that rocketed off the crossbar, and two minutes later Michael Wong also found the woodwork.

It seemed inevitable that New Zealand would extend their lead, and they did so in the 29th minute.

A cross from captain Alex Lienard was met by a powerful Justin Cardozo header and New Zealand had the breathing space they desired.

Photo/Supplied

Two minutes before the break Tahitian referee Norbert Hauata penalised New Caledonia keeper Nicolas Kutran for holding the ball too long in the box. From the indirect free-kick Cardozo’s shot was blocked but Cartwright was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Leo Lopez made five changes to his New Caledonian side at the break, perhaps thinking about the Playoff for 3rd place on Saturday, where the winner will also qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup™.

New Zealand continued to dominate however, and Cartwright had his hat-trick and New Zealand’s fourth in the 53rd minute with a crisp shot from the edge of the box that sneaked inside the right hand upright.

Substitute Connor Smith scored New Zealand’s fifth goal from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to put a seal on proceedings.

Cartwright, who was named Player of the Match for the second time in the tournament, is now three goals clear in the race for the golden boot with seven overall.

New Zealand: 5 (Aaron CARTWRIGHT 3’, 43’, 53’, Justin CARDOZO 29’, Connor SMITH 68 (P))

New Caledonia: 0

HT: 3-0

© Scoop Media

