Silver Ferns Debutantes Set To Feature At Taini Jamison Trophy

Two new faces have been named in the Silver Ferns team to take on the England Roses in next month’s Cadbury Netball Series where they will play for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

A team of 13 has been announced for the three-Test series and includes debutantes Claire O’Brien and Parris Mason who have both been named for the first time.

Also featuring in the side is recalled midcourter Kimiora Poi who last played for the Silver Ferns in 2022.

O’Brien made the move to the Magic for this year’s ANZ Premiership and impressed with her performances largely at wing attack, while Mason was one of the standout goal defenders in the ANZ Premiership.

Poi’s selection comes after consistently delivering for the Tactix midcourt and showcasing her skills at the three-day trial in Wellington.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the naming of this team was an important one as the cycle heading into the next Netball World Cup begins to turn again.

“We really are in the early stages of the new cycle for the 2027 Netball World Cup and it’s a key phase as we look to strategies moving forward,” she said.

“This team has an opportunity to put a line in the sand of where we make that start and how we are going to build from there. I think it’s been great to have a core number of young players who experienced the last Netball World Cup and have grown from that campaign.

“Being able to watch them learn from that event and take on board the learnings into out next phase is exciting.

“Bringing in some fresh faces adds to that competition and that’s what we want to see at this stage of our next cycle.”

The Silver Ferns shooting circle is again anchored by Ameliaranne Ekenasio along with Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley and Maia Wilson.

Poi returns to a midcourt featuring Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, O’Brien and Whitney Souness while the defensive quartet includes Mason, Kelly Jackson, Karin Burger and Phoenix Karaka.

The Silver Ferns meet England in three Tests for the Taini Jamison Trophy with the first to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland on 29 September, followed by Tests in Porirua and Invercargill.

Taurua said England always posed a formidable opponent and would give the Silver Ferns an indication of where they sit.

“We’re looking forward to taking on England on our home turf and playing for a trophy which is very special to our Silver Ferns whānau.”

A team to take on the Australian Diamonds in the Constellation Cup will be named after the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Meanwhile, Netball New Zealand has also confirmed the FAST5 Ferns team to compete at the FAST5 Netball World Series to be played in Christchurch from 9-10 November.

Erena Mikaere, Saviour Tui, Georgie Edgecombe, Catherine Hall and Martina Salmon are set to make their FAST5 Ferns debut.

Yvette McCausland-Durie and Tia Winikerei will coach the team for the two-day world event in Christchurch.

