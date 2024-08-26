Dame Lisa Carrington Set To Launch New Children's Picture Books At Te Papa This Weekend

Supplied / Huia Publishers

This Saturday, Te Papa Museum will be buzzing with excitement as Dame Lisa Carrington, New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, unveils her two debut children’s picture books with Huia Publishers. This free public event offers fans of all ages a rare chance to meet the sporting legend in person and hear her bring the stories to life with a live reading.

‘I’m thrilled to share these books with young readers,’ says Dame Lisa. ‘Reading has always been important to me, and I hope these stories inspire kids to grow their own love for books and storytelling.’

Supplied / Huia Publishers

Dame Lisa’s first endeavour to create children’s picture books offers a unique glimpse into some of the strategies that have defined her illustrious career.

‘The strategies that have helped me achieve success are ones that I believe tamariki can apply to whatever they’re passionate about,’ says Dame Lisa. ‘Whether it's in sports, school, or any other area of life, I hope these books show young people that with dedication, resilience, and passion, they can achieve anything they set their minds to.’

The highly anticipated event marks Dame Lisa’s first public appearance since returning home from a tremendously successful Olympics campaign in Paris 2024.

‘This is a special chance for me to thank the New Zealand public for their incredible support during the Olympics,” says Dame Lisa. ‘The encouragement and love have meant so much, and I’m excited to celebrate this moment with everyone.’

Supplied / Huia Publishers

Eboni Waitere, Director at Huia Publishers, describes Dame Lisa's remarkable journey as one of inner strength, determination, and inspiration. ‘We’re proud to help bring her story to life for young readers,’ says Waitere. ‘These books are a celebration of what it means to chase your dreams, and we believe they will resonate deeply with children and whānau across Aotearoa and the world.’

The book launch will be held at Te Papa Museum at 11.00 am this Saturday 31 August. Dame Lisa will be signing copies and meeting with fans.

Lisa Carrington Chases a Champion and Ko Lisa Carrington me te Toa Whakaihuwaka by Lisa Carrington and illustrated by Scott Pearson will be available for purchase at the launch and in bookstores from 31 August 2024. Preorders available now from Huia Publishers (huia.co.nz).

Published by Huia Publishers, awarded Best Children’s Publisher of the Year, Oceania, Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2024.

© Scoop Media

