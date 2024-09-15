Night At The Museum Tours At Te Waimate Mission

Don’t miss the Night at the Museum tours at Te Waimate Mission / Supplied

The nights are about to come alive at Te Waimate Mission.

The second oldest building in New Zealand will be hosting a series of exclusive Night Tours over two nights (Friday September 27 and Saturday September 28).

As the daylight fades and darkness takes over at Te Waimate Mission visitors can experience a tour lit by magical candlelight, and journey back to the 1800s to find out about the people who used to live here long ago.

“We tried out our first night tour as part of an astrophotography course we ran as part of Matariki, and the response was fantastic,” says Te Waimate Mission Property Lead, Lindis Capper-Starr.

“We’re ready to go again with a series of tours that will have something for everyone.”

With two nights of tours to choose from, earlier twilight tours might be more suitable for some smaller children, and small groups of no more than 10 according to Lindis.

“Other kids just love the dark and they are absolutely welcome to join in on the later tours,” she says.

Tours will last approximately 45 minutes. Hot drinks will be available on the verandah afterwards and the night garden is there for visitors to explore.

“This is the last opportunity to enjoy the special ambience of Te Waimate Mission at night before daylight saving kicks in and the days get longer with the return of summer,” says Lindis.

Located an easy 15 minute drive from Kerieri and Kaikohe, Te Waimate Mission is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and is also a Tohu Whenua

Bookings essential.

https://events.humanitix.com/night-at-the-museum-te-waimate-mission

