Strong Showing Of Talented Line-Ups For Netballsmart Netball NZ Open Champs

A host of familiar names will be part of the action when 17 teams line up to contest the NetballSmart Netball NZ Open Champs at Pulman Arena in Auckland from September 10-14.

An integral part of the domestic calendar and important step in the high performance pathway, the Open Champs is netball’s oldest competition with teams competing for the New Zealand Cup which was first played for in 1926.

Showcasing a mix of promising up-and-coming talent with a sprinkling of well-known faces who have ANZ Premiership experience, the Open Champs provide the perfect breeding ground for future representatives of the Synergy Hair Netball League (SHNL) and ANZ Premiership.

The more fancied teams are spearheaded by a decent dose of experience to press their claims while demonstrating a strong willingness to be part of the event.

Defending champions Auckland have midcourter Samon Nathan and shooter Jamie Hume returning from last year, Nathan back in action after the birth of her first child. They have also added shooter Rahini Samason to their mix this year, the trio all well-versed at ANZ Premiership level.

Cambridge has the services of shooter Monica Falkner and midcourters Simmon Willbore and Sam Winders, who is making her return from a season in Australia.

Hamilton City has plenty of depth with five ANZ Premiership players – Ariana Cable-Dixon, Holly Fowler, Oceane Maihi, Ivana Rowland and Kate Taylor – giving them a formidable look.

It’s a similar story for Waitakere who have talent to burn in the form of Danielle Binks, Serina Daunakamakama, Grace Kara, Chira Semple, Filda Vui and sisters Elle and Summer Temu, all with elite-level national league experience.

Manawatu Green and Wellington are loaded with young talent, many having played for the successful Central Manawa team in the NNL.

Returning to their roots, sisters Holly and Lisa Mather, who played for the Stars this season, will turn out for Kerikeri.

National selectors will be on hand to cast their eye over player potential during the five-day tournament.

The 17 teams are spread across three pools of four teams and one pool of five teams, who will contest their respective pool matches in a round robin format from Tuesday (September 10) to Thursday with post-pool play taking place on Thursday afternoon and Friday ahead of final play-off matches on Saturday.

The Open Champs Grand Final will be played at 1pm on Saturday (September 14).

Games will consist of four 12-minute quarters with winners collecting four points, two being allocated for a draw and one for a loss of three goals or less.

Auckland, Christchurch Red and Counties Manukau Cluster filled the top three places last year.

