New Song Released To Celebrate Te Week O Te Reo Māori 2024

It will have you singing in the shower, on the way to school or work, at the gym or out on the sports field!

'Kōrero Māori' is the new song to celebrate Te Week o te Reo Māori 2024.

Composed in the 1980's by the late Te Pikikotuku Kereama (Ngāti Raukawa) 'Kōrero Māori' brings New Zealand a catchy song with brassy, summer vibes.

"Widely considered to be one of the greatest Māori composers of his time, Piki lived a short yet spectacular life", says Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

"He was a musician, singer, performer and revered exponent of traditional waiata.

"A beloved leader to his people and a staunch advocate for the revitalization of the Māori language.

Many of his waiata were composed during wānanga reo with fellow students", Ngahiwi says.

'Kōrero Māori' was written in 1984 to encourage people to speak the language at every opportunity.

It was commonly heard in the 80s says Ngahiwi, who was surprised to learn it was never recorded.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, with support from Te Māngai Pāho, has worked alongside Piki's whānau to record and release 'Kōrero Māori' for Te Week which takes place from 14 – 21 September.

The singer is 19-year-old Wailan Tuhakaraina-Goddard (Ngāti Raukawa).

The original band to perform 'Kōrero Māori' was 'Tauira' and Wailan's grandmother was the lead singer.

"I grew up in a whānau that sings, my kui and koro sing, my aunties and uncles, my cousins are all kapa haka peeps" Wailan says.

Wailan sings in her whānau band 'Mystical Creatures' with her father Te Kiwa and her younger brother Rongonui.

Wailan says singing is a big part of her and her family's life.

"I'm a normal kura kaupapa Māori girl, I love to sing. I connect to people through music.”

'Kōrero Māori' will appear throughout Te Week 2024, including the launch event for the waiata on September 10 in Wellington and at the Te Week o te Reo Māori parade on September 16.

