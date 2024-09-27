Wet Denim Release "On The Line" EP. National Tour Kicks Off Next Month In Dunedin

Wet Denim Photo Credit: Lucy Radman Brown

New Zealand indie rockers Wet Denim today release their brand-new EP, On The Line. This emotionally charged project follows their 2022 self-titled debut, offering a powerful exploration of themes like love, acceptance, gratitude, addiction, and self-perception. The seven-track EP presents Wet Denim’s evolution, blending their iconic raw live energy with the band’s signature vocal pop sensibility.

With a collection of road-tested songs and fresh material, On The Line delves into euphoric highs and melancholic lows. The band describes the record as a deeply personal offering, something which is important to them as a collective of song writers.

“On The Line traverses a wide range of themes including gratitude, addiction, love, longing, self-perception, and acceptance– it is a deeply personal record to us all in different ways, and we hope that people will find connection to the music when they hear it!” – Wet Denim

Co-produced and mixed by Neil MacLeod, On The Line solidifies Wet Denim’s place in the Aotearoa musical landscape. The EP includes the previously released singles “Stuck With You,” “Again and Again,” and “The Why’ all of which have received notable airplay on Radio Hauraki and the Student Radio Network in New Zealand.

Also out today is latest single "Want You Here," a high-octane love song delving into long distance relationships and navigating evolving emotions from four viewpoints. It’s a standout of the new EP showcasing the band’s ability to blend breezy melodies wrapped up in shoegazing guitars and distinct steady drums with a chorus that soars.

“Want You Here was inspired by 00s alternative rock guitar textures, I wanted to meld these to our vision of a contemporary pop song, retaining favourite aspects of both these worlds. Wet Denim’s 2024 time in Melbourne away from home reinforced this song’s melancholic edge.” – Luca Crampton, Wet Denim

Fans will soon have the chance to experience Wet Denim’s renowned live performances as they embark on a national tour across New Zealand from October through November 2024. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

