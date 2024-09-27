Silver Ferns Defender Ruled Out Of Cadbury Netball Series

The Silver Ferns have been dealt a blow heading into the Cadbury Netball Series against the English Roses with defender Phoenix Karaka ruled out.

The two teams open the series at The Trusts Arena in Auckland on Sunday where they will be playing for the Taini Jamison Trophy, but Karaka has been forced out of action after failing to recover from illness.

Defender Erena Mikaere has been called into the side and is expected to make her long awaited return to international netball, last playing for the Silver Ferns in 2019.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said Karaka had been sick leading into their recent camp in Napier and had not recovered in time to be considered for any of the three Tests for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

“It’s really disappointing for Phoenix, but she was unable to meet the return to play protocols and the best option was to give her time to fully recover for the remainder of the Silver Ferns season,” she said.

“Erena has been working with the Silver Ferns in camp so we feel it should be a seamless switch and I know she’s going to relish the opportunity to get back out in the international arena.”

Karaka is expected to be available for selection for the Constellation Cup against the Australian Diamonds, starting on 20 October in Wellington.

The Silver Ferns play England in three Tests for the Taini Jamison Trophy with the series heading to Porirua on 2 October before the final Test in Invercargill on 6 October.

