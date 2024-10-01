Introducing Independent Music Venues Aotearoa

We are proud to unveil Independent Music Venues Aotearoa (IMVA).

A not-for-profit incorporated society owned and run by its member venues, IMVA is an evolution of the esteemed Save Our Venues initiative.

IMVA offers a collective voice to advocate for live music venues, and amplify support for them. As we launch, IMVA has 26 member venues spanning the country. We are working to further expand this member base — and strongly encourage venues who regularly host original live music to apply for membership and join the cause.

Save Our Venues initially formed to help grassroots music venues survive the immense financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The collective threw itself into various activities over the next four years: major fundraising drives, research, advocacy campaigns, community events, and engagement with central and local government as well as the wider music sector.

However, the work is far from over. Recognising the need to look to the future, IMVA carries on the work of Save Our Venues and further expands it, advocating for regulatory reform and policies that nurture and sustain live music venues.

As well as evidence-based policy changes and strategy development to support the sustainable operation of music venues, IMVA also addresses ongoing threats posed by noise/sound enforcement, alongside a focus on liquor licensing and urban/regional planning.

IMVA Chair Lucy Macrae says: "We have spent the last four years building a strong network of venues and partners, pushing for real change and initiatives that support and sustain live music venues. To now publicly launch IMVA — a not-for-profit society whose future lie in the hands of its member venues — feels truly amazing."

IMVA will continue working to celebrate and sustain the diverse array of music venues around Aotearoa — each a unique and vital piece of our cultural infrastructure.

Our nationwide collective of members is a testament to the rich tapestry of live music in this exceptional country and the dedicated legends working tirelessly in Aotearoa’s venues.

These intimate spaces are homes for our music whānau. They serve as incubators for local talent to take their music to the world and create jobs in the music sector and associated industries. And they are where New Zealanders share in the experience of live music — week in, week out.

Today, we are calling on all independent music venues from Cape Reinga to Rakiura. We want to hear from you, to connect, collaborate, and share our collective experience. growing stronger together as Independent Music Venues Aotearoa.

United, we give ourselves the best opportunity to preserve and celebrate live music culture for now and for future generations.

https://www.imva.co.nz

IMVA acknowledges the invaluable support of:

New Zealand Music Commission Te Reo Reka o Aotearoa

ALMR funded by the Manatū Taonga / Ministry for Culture and Heritage Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund

APRA AMCOS NZ

