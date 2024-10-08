‘Little Treasures’, Album For Kids

Children’s music duo, Leah, and Siu, of Loopy Tunes, are excited to be releasing their next album, KAHURANGI – Little Treasures on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Leah and Siu are a sister duo from Aotearoa, New Zealand and are known for their bilingual Māori and Pasifika children’s music. The singing sisters received funding from NZ On Air Music to create this trilingual album of songs. Leah and Siu have already released multiple singles, 13 albums, of which 10 were part of a collaboration with Whānau Āwhina Plunket called ‘Pasifika Beatz’; 10 albums in 10 different pacific languages with 10 songs per album. The 3 other albums have all been named after colours, and this album carries on that theme, the Kahurangi album, which means blue in te reo Māori (The Māori language). Kahurangi can also mean something precious or treasured, so it made for a beautiful double meaning for their ‘Little Treasures’ album.

The sisters wanted to create an album of songs that our wee ones can treasure as they grow. There are 23 songs on the album: four bilingual Tongan, two full English with the rest being bilingual Māori.

The album begins with a welcome song and then gets the tamariki/kids moving with a Tongan action song ‘Lele Means Run’. The kids will then get to be a ‘Little Taniwha’, before ‘Uenuku’ teaches them their colours in Māori. They get to listen out for different transport sounds in ‘He Aha Te Tangi?’ (What’s that sound?), learn how to say ‘I Love You’ in Māori in ‘Ka Nui Taku Aroha Mou’ and relax with a breathing song and a lullaby at the end.

There are so many gorgeous wee songs that Tamariki/children will love in this album and lots to help out the adults who work with Tamariki too. The album also features two shaker songs, a couple of peek-a-boo songs (one that is in three languages), a Māori movement song and a bilingual Tongan animal song.

The album was created with the help of the following people:

Sound engineer/Producer: Thom O’Connor

Māori translator/Advisor: Kaycee Soutar

Artwork: Rosina Cater

Little Taniwha music video: Māui studios

And all made with the support of NZ On Air Music

The full album will be released on Friday, October 11 and we will be having a LIVE launch party at 10am on our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LoopyTunesPreschoolMusic/

We will also be launching our new YouTube series on Wednesday October 9

