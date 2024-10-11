Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
$1 Million Win “A Lovely Surprise” For Hamilton Man

Friday, 11 October 2024, 9:36 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A man from Hamilton woke up to a ‘lovely surprise’ yesterday morning after checking his MyLotto App and finding out he was a millionaire.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his usual Power Dip on MyLotto ahead of Wednesday’s draw.

“I’ve been playing online for as long as I can remember, and always get excited when I win even $15 or $30, so this was a lovely surprise,” he said.

On Thursday morning the man had woken earlier than usual and quietly went to the kitchen for a coffee to start his day.

“I got up early, so I made myself a coffee and thought I’d check my ticket, but it was 6:28am so I was too early – the App was still closed,” he laughed.

He waited a couple of minutes and logged in to watch the virtual draw.

“I have to say it took a while to register what I was seeing – was it a thousand or was it a million – I sat looking it at the ticket for quite a while.”

The man’s wife was still in bed, and he wandered through to share the news.

“I did wonder whether I should wake her to tell her or save the surprise for later,” he laughed.

The couple are looking forward to celebrating their win and helping their family.

“It’s so wonderful to win – I’m not the kind of person who’s going to rush out and buy a Mercedes though!

“I’m looking forward to being able to help my family in the future with things they may need help with.”

Notes:

  • The winning $1 million Lotto First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Wednesday 9 October. 
     
  • This winner is the 45th millionaire of 2024. 
     
  • The winnerwould like to remain anonymous and doesnot wish to provide any further comment at this stage.
© Scoop Media

