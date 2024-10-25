Learning And Improving The Key To Success For Broughan

Fifteen year old Arthur Broughan is one to watch this coming season. Picture – Chris Dillon Photography

The Marlborough Boys High School student started his racing career in karts back in 2017 at the age of eight, and quickly made his mark. He won two National School Championship titles and represented New Zealand in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy Series in Europe; a series which includes Charles Leclerc amongst its list of winners.

Arthur switched to circuit racing last season moving into the popular and competitive Mazda RX8 series, focussing on learning the basics of driving the car. His methodical approach was rewarded with a win in the final round of the season at Hampton Downs.

At just 15 Broughan will be one of the youngest in the championship this coming season and has his feet firmly on the ground in terms of what he would like to achieve in New Zealand’s most competitive one make one model championship.

“Obviously, I’d love to win but I am here to learn and get myself known,” he said. “The high level of competition is a guarantee with this championship and it’s going to be an important stepping stone in my career.

“I’ve always admired Shane van Gisbergen and ultimately I’d like to make it all the way to Supercars or NASCAR but I will take the same approach I always have and improve step by step, focus on making the car better and improving my driving skills and race craft and of course, to keep banking points.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading A participant in the recent Tony Quinn Foundation Shootout, he will run the forthcoming season with Mackenzie Motorsport. He has attracted support from Pak’n’Save for his first campaign in the championship as well as from long-time sponsor Red Stag Commercial Vehicles and Water Supply Products. He’s also caught the imagination of many local businesses in his home town of Tuamarina.

“I’ve had heaps of local support from companies like Active Electrical, Mag & Turbo Blenheim, Caprari Pumps and Liquid Action locally and from one of our karting legends Bruce Hancett, who’s been a huge part of my racing career so far. It’s going to be a very exciting season and we can’t wait to get into it.”

It all begins for Arthur at the Taupo International Motorsport Park next month as the six round championship gets underway. Five rounds in the new year conclude at Taupo with the championship drivers on show to all of the Supercar teams when the Australian championship comes to town once again.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

