Los Bitchos Kaleidoscopic Cumbia Heroes Bring Their Incredible Live Show To Double Whammy This January

Monday, 11 November 2024, 8:44 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Banished Music and Strange News are truly psyched to announce the debut Auckland show from London-based cumbia boogie band Los Bitchos! Set to bring their kaleidoscopic good times to Auckland’s own Double Whammy, Friday January 17th, 2025.

The party time quartet of Western Australian-born Serra Petale (guitar), Uruguayan Agustina Ruiz (keytar, synthesisers), Swede Josefine Jonsson (bass guitar), and South London-born Nic Crawshaw (drums, percussion) will bring their technicolour dancefloor explosion down our way at last, hot on the heels of their dance-tastic new album Talkie Talkie.

Described as a bold step forward in the global sound Los Bitchos are dishing up, Talkie Talkie is the natural progression in the band’s spectacular rise. A massive set at Glastonbury 2023 ensured if anyone wasn’t yet on board, they soon would be, with a Supajam review of the set noting, “the groove is the thing”.

Now, at last, Los Bitchos will bring their groovy thing our way, for a dance party to remember at Double Whammy on Friday January 17th, and a headline spot at the exciting new Slack Barn Festival at Black Barn in Hawkes Bay on Saturday 18th January.

Friday 17 January - Double Whammy, Auckland
Tickets on sale from 4PM today from www.moshtix.co.nz

