Los Bitchos Kaleidoscopic Cumbia Heroes Bring Their Incredible Live Show To Double Whammy This January

Banished Music and Strange News are truly psyched to announce the debut Auckland show from London-based cumbia boogie band Los Bitchos! Set to bring their kaleidoscopic good times to Auckland’s own Double Whammy, Friday January 17th, 2025.

The party time quartet of Western Australian-born Serra Petale (guitar), Uruguayan Agustina Ruiz (keytar, synthesisers), Swede Josefine Jonsson (bass guitar), and South London-born Nic Crawshaw (drums, percussion) will bring their technicolour dancefloor explosion down our way at last, hot on the heels of their dance-tastic new album Talkie Talkie.

Described as a bold step forward in the global sound Los Bitchos are dishing up, Talkie Talkie is the natural progression in the band’s spectacular rise. A massive set at Glastonbury 2023 ensured if anyone wasn’t yet on board, they soon would be, with a Supajam review of the set noting, “the groove is the thing”.

Now, at last, Los Bitchos will bring their groovy thing our way, for a dance party to remember at Double Whammy on Friday January 17th, and a headline spot at the exciting new Slack Barn Festival at Black Barn in Hawkes Bay on Saturday 18th January.

Friday 17 January - Double Whammy, Auckland

Tickets on sale from 4PM today from www.moshtix.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

