Champion Hataji Aiming To Defend Crown

New Zealand Open 2024 Champion Takahiro Hataji celebrates with the Brodie Breeze trophy at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown. © Copyright Photo: photosport.nz

Tournament organisers are excited to mark the 100 days-to-go milestone for the New Zealand Open by confirming that Takahiro Hataji, winner of the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, will return to the fairways of Millbrook Resort in a bid to retain his crown.

Hataji created history with his win earlier this year, becoming the first player from Japan to win the New Zealand Open in its 103-year history. He held off a persistent stream of challengers on the final day with his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 to win by a single stroke.

Since then, Hataji has stamped his mark on the golf scene winning both the Kansai Open in May and the Tokai Classic in September, his first-ever wins on the Japan Golf Tour. His 2024 record of playing on the Japan Tour is very impressive and has seen him break into the top 200 on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Hataji obviously has fond memories of his time at Millbrook Resort and is looking forward to walking the fairways where he celebrated his first professional victory.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Queenstown for the New Zealand Open next year," he said. "Millbrook Resort holds a special place in my heart, and I’m looking forward to reliving the memories and seeing some of the fans who were there during that final round.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Yes, my aim is to try and win the tournament again, I would love to have my name on the trophy back-to-back. Playing in Queenstown is pretty magical, so hopefully, the memories help me push on and I progress up the leaderboard.”

Tournament Director Michael Glading is delighted that Hataji has confirmed he will return to Queenstown and has been following his progress throughout the year.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Takahiro back to Millbrook Resort next year,” he said. “It’s great to see him continue to play some great golf including picking up two more victories in Japan throughout the year.”

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025.

About the 104th New Zealand Open

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The New Zealand Open is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format and is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules. It also has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

© Scoop Media

