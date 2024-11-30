Indie Pop/rock Songwriter Damien Binder Releases His New Heartful EP

At the heart of Damien Binder's 2023 album Bright Side were his world class songs of melodic and optimistic modern rock. He's taken the momentum from that release, and its highly successful blend of his writing/performing and the mixing/production of Matt Gio (Rudimental, San Cisco, Birds of Tokyo), and carried it through to the five songs that comprise Heartful.

"After Bright Side came out last year I felt enlivened by the process of recording it with Matt Gio, through the songs themselves and subsequently playing them live. With that energy and momentum I found myself writing again and what I channelled was lyrically direct, unadorned and personal," Damien reveals. "I was moved to express the themes that were coming through in a more matter of fact way. So the resulting songs are, to me, more candid than on previous records."

"The songwriting process was lucid and quick and I decided that I didn't want to wait another year (or 7!) to put them out - It had to be now."

The EP's first single 'Crazy' brings to mind Spoon, 78-81 era Stones & early Sheryl Crow, combined with the timeless pop songwriting of Neil Finn and the modern production approach of an artist such as Beck. Premiered by Backseat Mafia, they described the song as having "... subtle shades of Springsteen and even Beck in the immersive delivery, with more than a touch of the delicate pop sensibilities of fellow antipodeans Crowded House."

While 'Crazy' was upbeat and infectious, second single 'Sanctuary' is a more reflective and wistfully optimistic song. It's a concise and upbeat piece of classic and astute pop songwriting that resonates with rich acoustic guitar and atmospheric keyboards. The chorus rings out loud as the full band enters the fray, adding beautiful layers of rhythm and melody. Damien describes the song as being about "a place of safety and comfort amidst the turbulence of the world," a truly universal theme given the times we live in.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Elsewhere on the EP, 'Hang On' (the focus track with the release) is another sparkling, pulsing gem of indie pop music. The gently insistent rhythm of the verses gather momentum before blossoming into an optimistic and euphoric chorus where, over some gorgeous electric guitars, Damien urges someone to hang in there, he's there for them.

'Won't Be Leaving' loosens the emotional weight from a sonic POV. It's a breezier affair with a lighter touch but no less catchier and heartfelt as he sings of the sharing of one's journey through life. The beautiful string-laden title track 'Heartful' rounds out the EP - a plea and a paean to putting love before all else. It's the kind of rich and emotive song that could have sprung from the well of Radiohead, Depeche Mode or Suede in their more restrained moments of balladry.

Though the songs on the EP explore varied stylistic terrain, Damien explains that they are thematically intertwined, sharing "a kind of pledge or declaration of commitment."

"I felt a lot of hope and optimism for the good in people and in life while creating these songs. My wish is that they may inspire the same in others."

All five of these tracks herald the start of another new chapter in the career of Binder, an artist who has been constantly exploring and refining his eloquent songwriting across three decades.

Heartful is out now digitally via Bandcamp, streaming services and Amrap for our community friends across Australia.

© Scoop Media

