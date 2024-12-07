Aotearoa Band Valley Kids Express Themselves In New Single ‘Stuck In My Head’

Valley Kids release their new single and music video ‘Stuck In My Head’.

This track explores “the intricacies of the creative mind” share the band. “When you have a burning desire to create and write, it can be something that you feel needs to be expressed.”

This song was written as part of a creative challenge. “We wanted to see if we could write a full song with just 1 chord and this was the result. Creating this track was fun because there is no chordal movement (just one chord) so we challenged ourselves trying to make it sound dynamic.”

Valley Kids describe this track as “A tip of the hat to west coast style hiphop with elements of NZ lyrical flavour.”

For the music video Valley Kids collaborated again with Will Wragg, who created their 'Otherside' video. They share “we wanted to film a clip that was reminiscent of our days in the cover scene; booking gigs at bars and having to play to a room full of people that only want to watch the rugby and be able to hear their conversations. It's a nod to our fellow hard working musician family.”

Poneke Wellington based five piece band, Valley Kids is made up of Nai (Te Atihaunui-a-paparangi, Ngati Maniapoto) on vocals, Peter Riley (Ngaruahine, Ngati Manuhiakai) bass, Daniel Sugrue guitar/vocals, and Ihaka Tukapua (Muaūpoko, Ngati Kahungunu) - Keyboard/Vocals.

Valley Kids brings experience from NZ heavy hitters such as Tomorrow People, Sons Of Zion, NLC, and Creative Nātives to craft full and energetic arrangements that move over solid Soul, RnB, Reggae and Rock grooves. The combination of each member's mana and skills builds a style that is both familiar and expertly layered.

‘Stuck In My Head’ follows the release of hit singles, ‘Which Side Are You On?’ released in April 2024 and ‘Money’, Hot NZ Singles charting song ‘Otherside’, ‘Make Me Feel’ produced by DJ Mu a.k.a Fitchie of Fat Freddys fam and Te Reo adaptation of their first single ‘Moni’, all released in 2023.

‘Stuck In My Head’ is out now via all online streaming platforms.

This song and music video was made possible thanks to funding from NZ on Air.

