Surf Life Saving NZ Providing On-Water Safety Support At World 70.3 Ironman Event This Weekend

Surf lifesavers from the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club will be having a somewhat less salty weekend as they provide on-water safety to athletes from all over the world.

It is the first time New Zealand has hosted the event, a key fixture in the international triathlon calendar. Around 35 lifeguards will be watching over more than 6200 athletes from 119 countries or territories taking part in the two-day event.

Head of Health and Safety, Scott Weatherall says lifeguards will join athletes on the world stage during the 1.9km swim on Lake Taupō to be on hand to get athletes back to shore in the case of any mishaps.

“Fresh water is less buoyant and cooler than salt water so can bring additional risk.”

“Athlete safety is the foundation of a successful event and we’ll doing all we can on the water to make sure everyone has a great day and goes home safely at the end of it,” says Scott.

In addition to patrolling beaches and providing search and rescue support this summer season, lifeguards from surf life saving clubs from all over the whenua will provide safety support to more than 50 amateur and 20 professional sporting events from Foveaux Strait to Whangarei Heads.

