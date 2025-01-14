Summer's Last Dance: Earth Beat Festival Returns To Ātiu Creek

As summer reaches its grand finale this March, Earth Beat Festival transforms Ātiu Creek Regional Park into a celebration that reminds us why festivals have been central to human wellbeing since ancient times. Through music, art, dance, and genuine community connection, this gathering creates a village-like atmosphere where celebration becomes a pathway to wholeness.

Taking place over the autumn equinox, when day and night find perfect balance, this unique festival has earned its reputation as one of New Zealand's most distinctive gatherings. In a world where genuine connection can feel increasingly rare, Earth Beat offers a space where multiple generations come together to celebrate, share, and simply be.

"Earth Beat is real and wonderfully unpolished," shares festival co-founder Issac Oron. "By day, families dance and play under the summer sun, while nights transform into a playground of possibilities - from ecstatic dance floors to intimate conversations around flickering fires, where countless friendships have sparked." This authentic spirit flows through four distinct music stages, offering everything from morning classical cello and acoustic folk to evening electronic beats and reggae. The comedy and poetry nights at The Barn add yet another dimension to the festival's rich tapestry of entertainment.

Behind every aspect of Earth Beat, you'll find people giving their hearts to create something special. Teenagers run sound checks on the youth stage, veteran volunteers welcome newcomers like old friends, and children discover their own magical world of games and creativity. This volunteer-run, not-for-profit festival thrives on a beautiful simplicity - when everyone contributes with care for one another, something extraordinary emerges.

By day, the festival pulses with creative energy - hands weaving in craft workshops, minds expanding in inspiring documentaries and conversations that matter. As the balmy afternoon sun softens into evening, fire dancers emerge, art installations come to life, and music carries party people into the night's adventures.

The stunning natural amphitheater of Ātiu Creek provides the perfect backdrop, with views stretching across the Kaipara Harbour. True to its values, Earth Beat maintains a strong commitment to leaving no trace on this precious landscape, with festival-goers bringing their own plates and cups to support this mission.

Earth Beat Festival runs March 19-23, 2025. Kids under 14 are free. Tickets are available now, with family packages, youth and seniors prices ensuring this unique celebration remains accessible to all.

