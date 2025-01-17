SODA BOYZ To Release Sophomore Album 'Not Boyz Anymore' And Tour Australia, Release Single 'Post Spa 2'

SODA BOYZ are Aotearoa's premier proponents of slowcore, having honed their delivery to emphasize the negative space, leaving audiences hanging on every note. Today we are happy to announce the impending arrival of their sophomore album Not Boyz Anymore and an Australian tour. Today also sees the release of single Post Spa 2 on bandcamp and radio.

Not Boyz Anymore is meditative, methodical and desolately beautiful. While it shares sonic territory with bands like Duster and Slint, you can hear the influence of Aotearoa and it's landscapes on the composition. Recorded with renowned New Zealand engineer James Goldsmith and mastered by Carl Saff, it is perhaps the best distillation of the band's sound to date. Pieced together over 3 years, Not Boyz Anymore is woven into the band's aging through trauma, memories, loss and coming to terms with transitioning.

The band, made up of Fi Carr (they/she), Josh Finegan (he/him) and Jules Rosenbrook (he/him), formed in Te Papaioea and still orbits the lower North Island. Their debut album Farewell Spit was released in mid-2020 which precluded touring. Weirdo Wasteland described Farewell Spit as "a record of ebbs, flows and stillness – imposing peaks, impossibly deep valleys and serene wide plains." Audiences will be treated to songs from both albums on the upcoming tour.

SODA BOYZ's live show has been described as mesmerising and "hauntingly beautiful" (The Mousai). The 11 dates around the East Coast feature support by kindred artists Potential (Sydney) and Craning (Brisbane). It is SODA BOYZ's first visit in almost 7 years and is not to be missed.

The tour commences on Thursday 30 January while Not Boyz Anymore comes out digitally everywhere on February 5th.

SODA BOYZ ‘Not Boyz Anymore’ Tour 2025



Thu 30 Jan - Newcastle/Mulubinba - Hamilton Station Hotel*^

Fri 31 Jan - Sydney/Gadigal & Wangal Land - Petersham Bowlo*^

Sat 1 Feb - Sydney/Gadigal & Wangal Land - Pari Loading Dock*

Sun 2 Feb - Woy Woy/Darkinjung Land - Link & Pin*^

Thu 6 Feb - Wollongong/Dharawal Land - Society City^

Fri 7 Feb - Canberra/Ngunnawal Land - Dissent Cafe and Bar

Sat 8 Feb - Melbourne/Naarm - Bergy Bandroom

Sun 9 Feb - Melbourne/Naarm - Cafe Gummo

Mon 10 Feb - Melbourne/Naarm - Nighthawks

Fri 14 Feb - Adelaide/Tarndanya - Hotel Metro^

Sat 15 Feb - Brisbane/Meanjin - Season Three*

*With Craning ^With Potential



