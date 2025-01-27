Surfers Healing Returns To Mt Maunganui As Autistic Kids Take To The Waves

Excitement once again as Surfers Healing, the global non-profit organisation, prepares to make waves at Mt Maunganui's main beach on Saturday, 1st February. Known for its life-changing events for children with autism, this year's gathering promises to be bigger and better, with an expanded team of skilled surfers guiding participants through an unforgettable day on the water.

Founded by former professional surfer Izzy Paskowitz, Surfers Healing pairs the therapeutic power of surfing with the unique needs of children on the autism spectrum. Over 80 children from Auckland and the Bay of Plenty will take part in this year’s event, supported by a dedicated team of water men and women, including notable New Zealand Sam Willis retired big wave surfer, top female board rider Maddy Walton both ably supported by top Kiwi pro-surfer, Levi Stewart.

The day will begin at 9 AM with a short welcome ceremony and run until 2 PM, providing children with a safe, supportive, and thrilling opportunity to ride the waves. For many of these kids, the experience is not only challenging but also profoundly exhilarating, offering a sense of achievement and pure joy.

“Every year, we see how the ocean becomes a source of magic for these kids,” says Ian Reeder, New Zealand Convener for Surfers Healing and a veteran of more than 20 years with the organisation. “This isn’t just about learning to surf - it’s about unlocking confidence, joy, and a sense of possibility. Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter as they catch a wave is a reminder of how transformative this experience can be.”

Ian Reeder emphasises the community spirit behind the event: “The support from local volunteers and surfers is incredible. Together, we’re creating a day that celebrates these amazing kids and their families.”

With demand for the event continuing to grow, organisers have brought together a stellar team of surfers to ensure all participants feel supported in the water. The event is entirely volunteer-driven, and attendees are encouraged to contribute to fundraising efforts to help Surfers Healing continue its mission of bringing joy to children with autism.

About Surfers Healing

Surfers Healing is a non-profit organisation founded by former professional surfer Izzy Paskowitz. It seeks to enrich the lives of children with autism by introducing them to the transformative experience of surfing. With the support of volunteers and the surfing community, Surfers Healing has become a global movement, bringing joy and healing to thousands of families worldwide.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 1st February 2025

