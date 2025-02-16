Artists On Artists Exhibition Part Of The Auckland Arts Festival

Artists on Artists is a group portraiture show where each artist is the subject of another artist’s work - like links in a chain.

The audience will follow the artworks around the exhibition to see how each artist has painted, photographed and created work of another artist. This exhibition shines a light on the artists and puts them in the frame as the subject.

“The exhibition was inspired by the late photographer Marti Friedlander who took photographs of artists. She made me realise that artists make fascinating subjects, but they’re often behind the canvas or behind the frame.

It’s a strange feeling to have the tables turned. As an artist you’re so used to working with subjects, directing them, photographing them, painting them, observing them. Now you’re on the receiving end of that.”

Curator and exhibiting artist, Lindsey Horne

The annual exhibition features established and emerging artists, including Adam Portraiture Award and Parkin Award Finalist Natalie Gelder, Molly Morpeth Canaday finalist Tony Guo and Portage Ceramics Award finalist Chuck Joseph.

Now in its fourth year, Artists on Artists is exhibiting in association with Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival 2025 from 6-23 March at Studio One Toi Tū with the opening night celebration, Friday 7 March at 5pm.

Contact:

artistsonartists.nz@gmail.com

ArtistsOnArtists.co.nz

Exhibition Information:

6-23 March at Studio One Toi Tū, 1 Ponsonby Rd

Opening night celebration, Friday 7 March at 5pm

Draw and Be Drawn life drawing event, Saturday 8 March 10.30am

Exhibiting artists:

Featuring established and emerging artists from Aotearoa New Zealand, Artists on Artists 2025 features Margarita Vovna, Jamie Chapman, Tony Guo, Steve Lovett, Chuck Joseph, Hiria Anderson-Mita, Siniva Williams, Natalie Gelder, Joe Hockley, Jalal Asgher, John Tiger Shen, Lindsey Horne, Hayley Theyers and Sara Tautuku Orme.

Kaupapa of the exhibition:

Shining a light on artists – Often behind the scenes, behind the camera and behind the canvas, artists themselves are not often in the spotlight. This exhibition places the artists in the frame as the key subject matter.

Artist connections - This exhibition is inherently collaborative - artists create works of each other, they sit and pose for each other’s work and share work and ideas with one another. It offers the opportunity to connect with other artists and learn from one another.

Supporting a diverse range of artists - The exhibiting artists are a diverse cohort, not only in demographics but across both emerging artists and established artists, and a diverse range of disciplines - featuring photographers, painters and illustrators as well as traditional wet plate photographers and authors.

