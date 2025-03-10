Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Iconic Coins, Banknotes And Stamps Under The Hammer

Monday, 10 March 2025, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Mowbray Collectables

Lot 199, Rare Irish “Barnyard” Coin Set (Photo/Supplied)
Lot 583, Sheet of 100 withdrawn Teddy Bear Stamps (Photo/Supplied)

Long unseen treasures have emerged in Mowbray Collectables 14 & 15 March auctions, with $1.5m of them on offer in 1366 lots.

“Valuable coins, banknotes and stamps often lie hidden away a long time in New Zealand households” said David Galt, Managing Director of Mowbray Collectables.

A rare Irish set of 1931 & 1928 proof coins, known as the “Barnyard Set” for the delightful animals portrayed, held in New Zealand since the 1930’s, is up for sale estimated at $12,000. These revolutionary designs paved the way for New Zealand’s own first coins in the 1930’s, including the Waitangi Crown (50 cent) marking the signing of Te Tiriti by the same designer. A Waitangi Crown is estimated at $4500.

Most New Zealand households rarely saw the New Zealand 50 Pound (now $100) Note. Eight are listed in the auction. A 1913 Bank of Australasia example from a parent bank of the ANZ is estimated at $12,000. Back then, it bought what $20,800 buys in today’s money.

Some 1996 Health postage stamps incorrectly featured a teddy bear and a child strapped unsafely in a car seat. They were rapidly withdrawn but a few slipped out. Mowbrays are offering the only known complete sheet of 100, estimated at $50,000.

© Scoop Media

