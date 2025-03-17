Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Caledonia And Tahiti Confirm Squads For FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers Semi-final

Monday, 17 March 2025, 2:04 pm
Press Release: OFC

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek (Photo/Supplied)

Former Wellington Phoenix forward Jaushua Sotirio has been included in the New Caledonia squad for Friday’s FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifier against Tahiti in Wellington.

The 29-year-old currently plays for Sydney FC in the Men's A-League and spent three seasons playing at Sky Stadium for the Phoenix between 2019 and 2022.

Coach Johan Sidaner has finalised his 23 player group for the fixture this week, with more than half the squad plying their trade outside of New Caledonia, primarily in France.

Tahiti coach Sam Garcia meanwhile has made two changes to his squad that played in Hamilton and Auckland in November's group stage matches.

The squad arrived in Auckland just in time to watch Auckland FC’s Men's A-League match against Central Coast Mariners at Go Media Stadium and will travel to the New Zealand capital tomorrow.

In comes AS Venus midfielder Mana Teniau, who replaces Louis Gitton, whilst AS Pirae defender Taumihau Tiatia comes in for Alvin Tehau, who was unavailable due to work commitments in France.

