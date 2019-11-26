ECE Micro-Credentials planned for roll out 2020

Early Childhood Education Micro-Credentials planned for roll out 2020

Tertiary NZ Ltd (TNZ) is planned to deliver a series of 10 new Early Childhood Education (ECE) micro-credentials in 2020. Identification of the micro-credentials came after significant stakeholder feedback was received from over 600 ECE centres across New Zealand during 2019, conducted by TNZ Director of ECE Andrea Potts. TNZ is engaged in the submission process with NZQA in anticipation of a 2020 delivery.

The ECE micro-credentials form the basis of TNZs ‘Unique ECE Community Fingerprint - Series’ for the NZ ECE sector. Each ECE centre is one of a number of educational hubs (primary schools, intermediates and secondary schools) in communities across NZ; that, bring infants, toddlers, young children and whanau together forming their own unique ECE community. Within each ECE community uniqueness arises from the participation of children and whanau from various ethnic, cultural, socio-economic and other aspects; creating, specific opportunities and challenges in each ECE community. The series of micro-credentials are proposed at Levels 5, 6 and 7 threading the duality of ECE unique community fingerprint and innovation through ECE teaching practitioners researching and innovating within their ECE community. The micro-credentials invite ECE teaching practitioners and ECE managers to explore innovation and improvement of:

- Teaching and learning practices, and

- Centre management practices; aligned, with the needs and opportunities specific to the unique fingerprint of their ECE communities.

In particular, the ECE micro-credentials aim to assist the ECE sector towards meeting industry management, teaching, quality, learning, retention, and capability needs.

The ECE micro-credentials feature across the following areas for ECE: Innovation and Improvement, Maori, Pasifika, Multi-culturalism, Centre Management, Relationships, Capturing Learning, Registration, Appraisals and Mentoring, Diverse Needs and Internal Evaluation.

Delivery of the ECE micro-credentials will align with feedback received from ECE centres blending online instruction with weekend workshops; however, a fully online option will also be available for ECE teachers who are geographically isolated or prefer a fully online option.

The ECE micro-credentials will be reviewed annually to ensure currency and relevancy with industry need. All ECE centres involved in stakeholder consultation have been invited to subscribe to TNZs National Open Advisory Group (NOAG) for ECE which is an online platform allowing ECE centres to participate in annual review and provide feedback on training needs for their ECE community ongoing. The NOAG website will go live in 2020.

Tertiary NZ Ltd is a tertiary education consultancy based in Waikato New Zealand, for more information please email ece.tnz@xtra.co.nz

