Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Teachers Meet To Discuss Stretched Primary Schools

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Primary teacher representatives across the country have begun two weeks of meetings to discuss pressing issues for schools – with extra staffing to meet the needs of children high on the agenda.

The paid union meetings are being attended by NZEI Te Riu Roa teacher worksite representatives from each school in New Zealand. So far, a standout issue has been the need to increase staffing to meet the growing needs of children.

Kahli Oliveira, a teacher at Gladstone School, says the effects of growing inequality and increasing numbers of children with additional learning needs mean teachers are finding it increasingly difficult to give each child the time and support they need to thrive.

“It’s clear that schools across the country are stretched and it’s the children who are at risk of missing out. After a long and challenging year, these meetings will provide a space for teachers to share their concerns and work together to develop a plan for our next campaign” says Oliveira.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says that many schools are at breaking point, and additional staffing is urgently needed.

“Covid-19 has highlighted how important it is that our children learn how to build resilience and cope in a changing world. Educators play a key role in teaching these skills, but they need the time to give every child the attention they need,” says Rutherford.

“Primary schools need smaller class sizes, more teachers and more specialist learning support. It’s that simple. These meetings will be focused on how we build a campaign to win the extra government funding we need to make that happen."

The paid union meetings are being held across New Zealand until 6 November.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 