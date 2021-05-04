Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Introducing Collaborative Agriculture Training Initiative For The South Island

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Tai Poutini Polytechnic

Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) is joining Tai Poutini Polytechnic and Primary ITO on a training initiative that aims to get agriculture learners in jobs more quickly by giving offering training options.

The collaboration builds on a pilot West Coast programme which started earlier this year. It allows students to share their time between tertiary education providers, shifting their training focus depending on work opportunities.

The initiative is a great fit for the new Te Pūkenga model, putting learners at the centre and seeing training providers work together to explore new ways to benefit employers and the community.

The collaboration with SIT is also supported by the Hokonui Runanga, further extending the collaborative weave. The expansion of the pilot was announced in Southland earlier today.

Tai Poutini Polytechnic Board Chair – Rebecca Keoghan says it’s fantastic to expand the West Coast programme to the south and welcomes SIT’s involvement in the partnership.

“We knew this pilot programme would likely draw interest from other providers and we’re pleased to expand the concept beyond the West Coast. We are all focused on outcomes for learners as the aim of the initiative is to help get students into fulltime employment in the agricultural industry.

“By working together, we can offer learners a seamless transition between work and study. If they are studying at a polytechnic and find a job, they can start right away without losing momentum.

Likewise, if the job they’re working on ends, they can continue their polytechnic training.”

Primary ITO Executive General Manager Andrea Leslie says the key difference to other programmes is that learners can seamlessly move between learning at a polytechnic, to on the job, or back to the polytechnic without disrupting their studies.

Traditionally, learners at polytechnics are fulltime or parttime students, while trainees and apprentices learn mainly on the job with industry training organisations (ITOs).

“This is a real improvement to what we’ve seen in the past where people can fall through the cracks if they either move into fulltime work – or even if they lose their employment.”

SIT Board Chair Alison Broad says that SIT is excited about the potential of this joint initiative. SIT now operates the Telford Campus which has been identified as a key asset to primary industry.

Telford will be a significant asset to learners and employers and to the development of the new initiative.

“We are also mindful of the significance of our partnership with Ngāi Tahu. We are very pleased that they are supporting this initiative and also working with us on further collaborations.”

The NZ Certificate in Agriculture (Level 3) programme involved in the pilot is modulebased, with each part designed as manageable “chunks” of learning which can be done in the order that best suits the learner. As an example, a new worker starting out on a dairy farm in the summer might choose to learn about milking and milk quality, and then move into other issues like calving and feeding during other times of the year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tai Poutini Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 