New Ministerial Appointment To Te Whare Wānaka O Aoraki Lincoln University Council

Monday, 27 September 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: Lincoln University

Tauranga dairy farmer and kiwifruit grower David Jensen has been appointed to Te Whare Wānaka o Aoraki Lincoln University’s Council by Education Minister Hon Chris Hipkins.

Beginning his four-year term on 8 September 2021, Mr Jensen fills the vacancy created when longstanding and very experienced agri-advisor Andrew Macfarlane completed his term earlier this year.

Mr Jensen is an experienced director of co-operative and private companies, holding governance roles with Eastpack, Livestock Improvement, Farmlands and a range of investor entities, all of which operate in the primary sector.

Chancellor Bruce Gemmell said Mr Jensen’s particular experience and knowledge will be a significant asset to the Lincoln University Council.

“We are pleased to welcome David to Council. His background and extensive experience in the rural sector is an ideal fit for our specialist land-based University.

“He is a passionate advocate for enhancing the rural sector, and he understands the significant opportunities of producing food in a manner that both supports the natural environment and improves productivity.

“His unique perspective will bring added impetus to our drive to shape a better future through unlocking the power of the land.”

Minister Hipkins also reappointed current Council member Janice Fredric to a second four-year term, through to 7 September 2025.

An experienced Chair and professional director with over 20 years’ governance experience, Ms Fredric has a broad portfolio of directorships with experience in commercial, Crown and not-for-profit sectors.

She is currently Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority and the Aviation Security Service, a director of Mainpower NZ Limited and Credit Union Baywide, an independent member of the Timaru District Council Audit and Risk Committee and a trustee of the NZ Shipwreck Welfare Trust. Previous directorships include Maritime New Zealand, Credit Union South, Hurunui Tourism, NZ Family Planning, University of Canterbury Foundation, Duncan Cotterill Lawyers and YHA NZ.

