Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Double Scholarship Recipient Chasing Artistic Dreams

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

For Faith Henare-Stewart, receiving two UCOL scholarships will help her pursue her dream of working as a multi-talented artist and passing on her creative skills.

Henare-Stewart was one of 38 UCOL students to receive scholarships at ceremonies held on the Manawatū campus recently.

Henare-Stewart, who is studying towards her New Zealand Certificate in Music, was awarded a Soroptimist International Scholarship and the Fenton Te Rauparaha (Ralph) Flavell Memorial Scholarship - which is awarded to Māori students in their pursuit of education that pertains to the survival and revitalisation of Māori language and culture.

“I feel relieved to receive these scholarships and it feels like I have accomplished something amazing. These scholarships will help with my study fees and help me pursue my career and my passions,” says Henare-Stewart.

Henare-Stewart came to UCOL this year after completing a Poutuarongo Toi Whakarākai (Raranga) - Bachelor of Design and Art (Weaving) at Te Wānanga o Raukawa. She has also taught Māori performing arts at schools and for a dance company.

Henare-Stewart wants to continue to expand her creative talents, using them to showcase Māori performing arts to her community and express “true Māoridom in action” to young people. She also plans to study to become a teacher.

“My main goal, every day of my life, is to make myself a bigger knowledge basket and never limit myself,” says Henare-Stewart.

The scholarship ceremonies also saw twenty-seven students receive Women in Trades Grants, a new scholarship initiative of $25,000 that was launched this year thanks to external benefactors. The grant aims to make trades accessible to more women, with the goal of increasing and retaining the number of women in trades. Mitre 10 Mega and Bunnings Warehouse also supported this initiative by ensuring the funding helped more students.

Overall, scholarship applications were particularly strong this year. There were so many high quality applications for the UCOL Scholarship for Effort and Achievement that three scholarships were awarded for the full $1000.

UCOL Scholarship Recipients

Andrew Cliff Award

· Celone Tuka - Bachelor of Nursing

Colleen McPherson Memorial Grant

· Aliesha Waru - Bachelor of Nursing

Fenton Te Rauparaha (Ralph) Flavell Memorial Scholarship

· Faith Henare-Stewart - NZ Certificate in Music

Jaycee Trust Scholarship

· Rupa Koirala - Bachelor of Nursing

· Ali Muhammad Jawad - Bachelor of Applied Science (Exercise and Wellness)

Graduate Women Manawatū UCOL Award

· Rupa Koirala - Bachelor of Nursing

· Nicky Brizzell - Bachelor of Nursing

· Talia Siddins - Bachelor of Applied Science (Medical Imaging Technology)

Soroptimist International Scholarship

· Hannah Devlin - NZ Certificate in Animal Technology

· Faith Henare-Stewart - NZ Certificate in Music

UCOL Scholarship for Effort and Achievement

· Barbara Chau - NZ Diploma in Business

· Kathy Bartlett - Bachelor of Nursing

· Valerie-Lee Sisson - Bachelor of Nursing

Women in Trades Grant

· Sarah-Lee Gurnick, Jahna Kamlade, Monique Munro - NZ Certificate in Electrical Engineering Theory

· Naoko Evans, Anna Khrinenko, Vitalina Shadrina, Jilaina Preston-Mckechnie - NZ Diploma in Architectural Technology

· Ling Dong, Cheryl Miller, Anna Wilson, Nitisha Saraswat, Miriama Devries - NZ Diploma in Construction (Quantity Surveying)

· Alissa Cruickshank, Lucy Scrivener, Elysia Hartley, Sophia Yoon - NZ Certificate in Creativity L4 / Diploma Fine Furniture

· Poppy Winiata, Sarah Owen, Jenna Casey, Kui Kupa, Letisha Foley - NZ Certificate in Construction Trades Skills (Carpentry)

· Tivinia Fonua, Arnaka Sharland, Amelia Buckle - NZ Certificate in Automotive Engineering

· Minting Zhu, Shan Nyssen - NZ Certificate in Joinery

· Rawinia Kaka - NZ Certificate in Plumbing, Gasfitting & Drainlaying (Pre-Apprenticeship)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universal College Of Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 