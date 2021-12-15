University Of Canterbury EdX Course A Volcanic Winner
In only its first year offering massive open online courses (MOOCs), the University of Canterbury has won an international prize for an exceptional volcanic online course.
University of Canterbury geologists Professor
Ben Kennedy and Dr
Jonathan Davidson have won this year’s edX Prize for
Exceptional Contributions in Online Teaching and Learning
for the UCx course ‘Exploring
Volcanoes and Their Hazards: Iceland and New
Zealand’.
The 2021 prize-winning
‘Exploring Volcanoes’ course is described by edX as a
“compelling example of effective pedagogy, engaging
assessments and immersive learning
environments”.
Informed by 10 years of
research into virtual field trips and field education, the
course was designed to deliver an immersive and fun virtual
science experience focussed on volcanic landscapes. By
integrating an emphasis on Māori knowledge, the course also
enables learners to empathise with and understand different
perspectives.
“We spent two years
developing award-winning virtual tools, including 3D rocks
and interactive volcano landscapes, so students will get the
feeling of visiting volcanoes and learning the tools that
volcanologists use in the field,” says Professor
Kennedy.
UC Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic
| Tumu Tuarua Akoranga Professor Catherine Moran says
winning this international prize is an achievement that
shows the world-leading quality of online teaching offered
by the University. “This course is of an exceptionally
high standard and reflects our ongoing commitment to
providing accessible learning opportunities for
all.”
More than 50,000 students from all
around the world have enrolled in UCx MOOCs since late 2020
when the University of Canterbury joined edX. The short
MOOCs are free, but students can pay a fee to do assessments
and receive a certificate.
edX is a leading
global online learning platform. Many of the world’s
top-ranked universities are part of the edX education
movement, which reaches a global community of over 40
million learners. Other finalists for the edX prize included
courses from Harvard University, Hong Kong University,
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and University of
Queensland.
Anant Agarwal, edX Founder, says
the edX Prize celebrates the contribution and innovation of
the whole team involved with developing the online
course.
“Congratulations to Professor
Kennedy, Dr Davidson, and the entire University of
Canterbury team on this incredible achievement,” said edX
Founder Anant Agarwal. Their course takes learners to places
that many of us will never have the chance to go to -
volcanoes - and delivers that learning at an exemplary
standard.”
Want to learn more? Go to UC’s edX page https://www.edx.org/school/ucx or visit the edX homepage https://www.edx.org/ Find the prize-winning course at https://www.edx.org/course/exploring-volcanoes-and-their-hazards-iceland-and-new-zealand