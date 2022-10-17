2022 Monetary Policy Challenge Winners Announced

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is pleased to announce James Hargest College as the national winner of the 2022 Monetary Policy Challenge. Honourable mentions go to Hutt Valley High School, Rangitoto College, Wellington Girls’ College and Westlake Boys' High School.

The Monetary Policy Challenge gives Year 12 and 13 students all over New Zealand the opportunity to address and engage with the monetary policy decisions facing the country. Twenty seven teams from across New Zealand participated in this year’s Monetary Policy Challenge, presenting their answers to the question “If you were members of the Monetary Policy Committee what would you set the OCR to at the Monetary Policy Review (MPR) in October?” via a video entry in September.

Submissions were judged by Chief Economist Paul Conway, Adviser Evelyn Truong, and Market Analyst Brandon Kengmana.

The judges said determining the winning school was a difficult task due to the quality of submissions being so high across the board. They were particularly impressed with the depth of economic knowledge shown by James Hargest College. The James Hargest College team have been invited to visit the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in Wellington to watch the November Financial Stability Report (FSR) media conference. The students will also meet Governor Adrian Orr and other senior RBNZ staff to learn more about the work of RBNZ and see first-hand how economic theory is put into practice.

Watch James Hargest College’s winning Monetary Policy Challenge submission below:

Monetary Policy Challenge 2022 Winner - James Hargest College

