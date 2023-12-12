Disestablishment Of Te Pūkenga

AASC represents the academic staff employed at Ara Christchurch campuses. We are committed to the delivery of tertiary education in a way that puts learners at the centre. We also recognise that ākonga/learners require a range of supports during their tertiary journey, and Kaiako are a critical part of that support.

AASC is seeking an expression of commitment from the Minister and the Government to the vocational education sector. As a matter of priority, we are looking for details of any new structure so there can be confidence in the delivery of education to ākonga.

We are advocating for a stable and sustainable sector with security of employment so that we can continue to deliver to our learners. Our expectation is the Minister will prioritize providing the information needed together with an outline of any new structure in accordance her statement that ākonga/ learners, employers and Kaiako will be well supported.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

