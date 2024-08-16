Whangārei Principals Association Raises Concerns Over Rapid Curriculum Changes

The Whangārei Principals Association (WPA) joins the growing chorus of concerns over the Government’s accelerated pace of curriculum changes including the New Zealand Principals Federation (NZPF) and Southland Primary Principals Association (SPPA). While we acknowledge the importance of educational progress, the current approach is placing an unsustainable burden on schools and teachers, particularly in light of the limited time remaining in the 2024 school year.

Similar to our colleagues in Southland, we are experiencing a critical teacher shortage, with many principals filling classroom vacancies. This additional teaching load significantly detracts from our ability to lead and support our schools through significant curriculum reform.

The WPA is deeply concerned about the accuracy of the data being used to justify these changes. Claims of a widespread crisis in literacy and numeracy do not align with the realities faced by many Whangārei schools. Misrepresenting data undermines the hard work of teachers and creates unnecessary pressure on an already stressed workforce.

We echo the concerns raised by the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) regarding the lack of adequate support and resources to implement these changes effectively. Without sufficient professional development and facilitation, schools are left to navigate these complex reforms alone.

The WPA urges the Government to adopt a more collaborative and considered approach to curriculum reform. We believe that genuine consultation with principals and teachers is essential to ensure that any changes are sustainable and aligned with the needs of our students and communities.

We call on the Government to:

Slow down the pace of change to allow schools time to implement changes effectively.

Provide adequate resources and support for professional development and implementation.

Engage in genuine consultation with principals and teachers to inform the reform process.

Re-evaluate the data being used to justify the changes and ensure it accurately reflects the situation in schools.

The wellbeing of our teachers and students is paramount. We cannot afford to rush through significant curriculum reforms without careful consideration and adequate support.

