Brian Gaynor Initiatives - Business Writing And Journalism Excellence Award Open For Applications

Applications are open for the Brian Gaynor Initiatives - Business Writing and Journalism Excellence Award. This prestigious award aims to promote excellent and well-informed business writing and journalism in New Zealand.

Key Details: - Total funding available: Up to NZ$40,000 - Application period: 1 August - 30 September 2024 - Eligibility: New Zealand-based journalists, writers, editors, and news organizations - Focus: Economic, financial, or business issues

The award supports various initiatives, including investigative research, short course study, conference attendance, and bespoke business journalism projects.

Applicants must be working for a New Zealand news publisher or as a freelance journalist in New Zealand. They should also be members of or willing to adhere to the principles of the New Zealand Media Council and Broadcasting Standards Authority.

For full eligibility criteria and application details, visit universitiesnz.ac.nz

Decisions will be announced mid-November 2024.

For inquiries, contact: Jo.McElroy@universitiesnz.ac.nz

