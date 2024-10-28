Wintec Bakery Students Raise Funds For New Zealand Blind Charity

22 October 2024: Budding bakers from the Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) recently raised funds for Blind Low Vision New Zealand with a pop-up churro stand.

The idea for the charity fundraiser came from talented Wintec bakery student Nicky Randell, who is also the first blind culinary student to study with Wintec.

The bakery ākonga (students) served up fresh churros with silky chocolate dipping sauce.

The tasty $4 snacks had ākonga, kaimahi (staff), and visitors queuing up at Wintec's Rotokauri Campus.

Waikato Trades Academy barista students also supported the cause, offering a free coffee with every churro purchase.

The event lasted an hour and raised close to $500, with all funds donated going to support guide dog training.

Wintec Hospitality Team Manager Josh Kanara-Bailey and Bakery Tutor Barry Finch said they were very proud to have the opportunity to support Nicky and the fundraiser.

“The pop-up was a great way for our students to gain experience running a small culinary event, serving real customers in a real-world scenario, all while supporting their classmate and a great cause.

“Nicky was deeply moved by the success of the event,” Josh said.

Josh and his team said they always look for ways to inject real-world experiences for their students into their teachings.

“Being able to give our culinary tauira [students] a taste of how a real kitchen operates in service can really help to sharpen their skills and ready them for the workplace.

“Having the opportunity to give students valuable experience while helping a charity at the same time takes out two birds with one stone.”

Wintec offers programmes and courses in culinary arts/cookery, baking, and hospitality, preparing students for work as chefs, bakers, baristas and more!

About Wintec:

Wintec (Waikato Institute of Technology) is an institute of technology based in New Zealand's Waikato region. Wintec offers a wide range of degrees, diplomas and certificates. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, Wintec is dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen careers.

Wintec is currently part of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, located in region 2 of the national network.

