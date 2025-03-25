Toi Ohomai Signs MOU With KIIT

A new collaboration between Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology and India’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology aims to enhance teaching and research capabilities between the two organisations.

Te Pūkenga | New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Chief Executive Gus Gilmore this week signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on behalf of Toi Ohomai, while Director General – International Debraj Pradhan signed on behalf of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

KIIT is a private university in Odisha, a province in Northeast India with a population of about 41 million.

This agreement will enable the two partners to develop articulation pathways in commerce and management fields at degree and post-graduate levels. It aims to foster collaboration and cooperation between the two institutions and outlines potential areas of partnership that are mutually beneficial. These include enabling the exchange of academic staff to enhance teaching and research capabilities, providing opportunities for ākonga (students) and kaimahi (staff) to engage in research and study programs at both institutions, and co-authoring publications.

Additionally, the partnership will involve engaging in academic discussions and knowledge sharing through seminars and meetings, sharing educational resources and information to support academic growth, and developing short-term programs to address specific academic needs.

The institutions will also utilise technology to create virtual learning environments for ākonga and faculty, and will explore the creation of joint programs and delivery to expand educational offerings, and create pathways for students to transition between programs at both institutions.

Toi Ohomai Executive Director Kieran Hewitson says she is excited about the opportunities presented by this new partnership.

"This MOU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration that will enhance the academic and cultural experiences of our students and faculty. We look forward to working closely with KIIT to achieve our shared goals.

“This collaboration has the potential to open new avenues for academic excellence and innovation. Together, we can create opportunities for our students and faculty to thrive in a global academic environment."

The signing ceremony took place on March 20, marking the start of this collaborative journey.

