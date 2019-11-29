News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New equipment brings improved imaging to radiology

Friday, 29 November 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board


Patients will benefit from faster, clearer imaging with the arrival of new equipment in the radiology department at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has invested in two new mobile C-armfluoroscopy units to replace old imaging equipment.

The fluoroscopy units areprimarily usedin theatrefor intraoperative imagingduringsurgical, orthopedic andemergency careprocedures.

The devices provide high-resolutionX-ray images in real time, allowing the physician or surgeon to monitor progress and immediately make any corrections. X-ray images of the patient can beproduced from almost any angle because the C-arm can move horizontally, vertically and around the swivel axes. Once in the desired position, the system’s flat-detector technology provides high-quality images without the distortion.

Radiology Manager Angela Fuller says clinicians will benefit from working with higher quality images which give better definition of anatomy and allows for easier diagnosis.

“Surgeons can use these clearer images to help place screws and other devices with precision. With the new equipment, both clinicians and patients are also better protected from any radiation output.”

The mobile C-armfluoroscopy units are now in use.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 