New equipment brings improved imaging to radiology



Patients will benefit from faster, clearer imaging with the arrival of new equipment in the radiology department at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has invested in two new mobile C-armfluoroscopy units to replace old imaging equipment.

The fluoroscopy units areprimarily usedin theatrefor intraoperative imagingduringsurgical, orthopedic andemergency careprocedures.

The devices provide high-resolutionX-ray images in real time, allowing the physician or surgeon to monitor progress and immediately make any corrections. X-ray images of the patient can beproduced from almost any angle because the C-arm can move horizontally, vertically and around the swivel axes. Once in the desired position, the system’s flat-detector technology provides high-quality images without the distortion.

Radiology Manager Angela Fuller says clinicians will benefit from working with higher quality images which give better definition of anatomy and allows for easier diagnosis.

“Surgeons can use these clearer images to help place screws and other devices with precision. With the new equipment, both clinicians and patients are also better protected from any radiation output.”

The mobile C-armfluoroscopy units are now in use.

