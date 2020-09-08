New Zealand Rheumatologist Receives Prestigious International Award



On 13 July 2020 The Ehlers-Danlos Society, the international society for Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders awarded New Zealander, Dr Fraser Burling the Pioneer in EDS and HSD Clinical Care Award during their Virtual Summer conference.

Dr Fraser Burling is a rheumatologist based in Remuera, Auckland, and has taken a special interest in Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS) and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (HSD), a group of connective tissue disorders.

Lara Bloom, President and CEO of The Ehlers-Danlos Society says, “We are truly grateful to Dr Burling for all that he does for the Ehlers-Danlos Community. Through his commitment to his own patients with EDS and HSD in New Zealand and his further collaboration as part of The International Consortium, he ensures we as a whole are working towards better care for our community around the world."

Dr Burling has specialised in Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and attends all of the EDS conferences, symposiums and is a part of the International Consortium dedicated to improving the care of patients, and increasing knowledge of EDS and HSD worldwide.

“New Zealanders living with these conditions are all truly thankful for Dr Burling and the special interest he has taken in EDS and HSD. He has helped improve the lives of many kiwis suffering through misdiagnoses and incorrect care, through his dedication to his patients and knowledge of musculoskeletal medicine and connective tissue disorders,” says Kelly McQuinlan, President of Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes New Zealand.

Dr Burling also has a special interest in treating patients with prolotherapy (sclerosant therapy), which has helped improve the lives of many EDS and HSD patients across New Zealand.

Recordings from Ehlers-Danlos Virtual Summer Conference 2020 are now available online.

www.ehlers-danlos.com/2020-virtual-summer-conference/relive-our-2020-virtual-summer-conference

