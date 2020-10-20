News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Medal in memory of slain doctor awarded to Taumarunui GP

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 11:26 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners


Dr Caitlin Whitford, a rural hospital doctor working in Turangi, has become the first recipient of the Dr Amjad Hamid Medal.

She was awarded the prize because she was the top performing candidate in the University of Otago’s GENA 728 paper, which is Cardiorespiratory Medicine in Rural Hospitals.

The Dr Amjad Hamid medal was developed this year by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners to honour Dr Hamid who was tragically killed in the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Dr Amjad Hamid, a heart doctor and a rural hospital consultant was also a Fellow of the College’s Division of Rural Hospital Medicine.

Jennifer Keys, chair of the Division of Rural Hospital Medicine, part of the College, said, “In rural hospitals and GP practices, patients often present with cardiology and respiratory issues and Dr Whitford is now skilled in this medical knowledge so she can best help her patients in a safe and effective way.

“Our council is delighted to confirm that Caitlin was a very deserving recipient of the Dr Amjad Hamid Medal.”

This medal would traditionally be presented in a special ceremony at the College’s conference. However, this year the conference and ceremony were cancelled because of COVID-19. Dr Whitford and the other 2020 award winners will be formally recognised during the 2021 College conference.


