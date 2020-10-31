News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; No New Community Cases

Saturday, 31 October 2020, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are seven cases of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today, and no new community cases.

Of the seven cases we are reporting today:

· one case arrived from the United States on 26 October
· one case arrived from the Ukraine on 26 October
· two cases arrived from Qatar on 27 October
· one case arrived from Dubai on 28 October
· two cases arrived from Qatar on 29 October

All cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and are now at the Auckland quarantine facility.

Our total number of active cases is 75.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,601.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 5,964 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,096,666.
 

Japan
We have continued to work with our Japanese counterparts regarding a New Zealand child who returned a weak positive COVID-19 test after their arrival in Japan on 23 October.

Further testing of the child, their household and contacts have all revealed negative test results. This public health investigation has also investigated the tests and possible historical exposures.

It has been determined that it was not the result of a recent COVID-19 infection. There is no ongoing risk for New Zealand and the case is now closed.


International mariners in managed isolation in Christchurch
Day 15 testing is being carried out this weekend of all group members who are not already confirmed cases.

All those who meet our low risk indicators, which include those who’ve recovered or have returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, will be eligible to leave managed isolation from next Tuesday 3 November.


NZ COVID Tracer
There are now 2,334,500 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 103,465,963 poster scans and users have created a total of 4,328,487 manual diary entries.
 

