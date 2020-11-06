News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Oral Health Therapists Get Behind National Oral Health Day

Friday, 6 November 2020, 8:43 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

Drinking water, taking care of your gums and getting regular dental check-ups are just a few of the key tips for good oral health that MidCentral DHB Oral Health Therapists Tia Fatu and Henrietta Nair promote on a daily basis.

And with National Oral Health Day having a similar theme this year, they want to ensure the community is familiar with these tips too.

Ms Fatu and Ms Nair inspect the teeth of tamariki in the MidCentral region each day, from both fixed in-school clinics and mobile clinics. They are part of the Child Adolescent Oral Health Service (CAOHS), which provides free dental care for 0-17 year-olds in the MidCentral region.

While the team are predominantly in primary and intermediate schools, they also visit some high schools. Typically dental care for high-school-aged adolescents is provided by independent dentists, but is still free up until their 18th birthday wherever it’s provided.

The CAOHS team not only provide routine check-ups and dental care, but also actively educate tamariki and their caregivers on good oral hygiene practices. Tia Fatu said education was key to ensuring good habits were formed.

“Paying attention to the health of the gum is important, as is showing kids and their parents the correct way to brush their teeth. Passing on diet advice, such as avoiding sugary drinks or foods high in sugar and drinking water over other drinks, is something we’re always promoting,” said Ms Fatu.

Both Ms Fatu and Ms Nair have been working as Oral Health Therapists for seven years, and they enjoy the challenge of working with children. “Each child is different so each day is different for us,” says Henrietta. “We focus on trying to get the kids to feel comfortable so they don’t feel anxious or scared when they’re due for a dental check-up, which will ultimately encourage them to keep up the check-ups as they progress through life.”

They also encourage parents to free phone 0800 talk teeth (0800 825 583) to register their child, update contact details or check enrolments. Under 18-year-olds do not have to be in school to qualify for free dental care.

National Oral Health Day 2020 is on Friday, 6 November. More information about the day is available at https://www.nzda.org.nz/public/our-initiatives/national-oral-health-day

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 