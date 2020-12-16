News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Te Rūnanga Mourns The Passing Of Tōhuna Tipua Dr Rose Pere

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: NZNO

Te Rūnanga o Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa/New Zealand Nurses Organisation mourns the passing of Dr Rose Pere, revered tōhuna tipua and leader for the revitalisation of indigenous knowledge and life throughout the world.

Te Rūnanga Tumu whakarae Titihuia Pakeho said Dr Pere informed many indigenous nurses’ journey with holistic ways of looking at health.

"Her name was frequently used in our nursing studies by our tutors alongside Irihapeti Ramsden, Mason Durie and others.

"She played a significant part in my studies as a strong Māori wahine who maintained her staunch dedication to health for our Māori people and to any kaupapa she believed in."

Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku recalls when Whaea Rose presented to the Indigenous Nurses Conference in 2019.

"Her presence was deeply felt and received. The waiata she sang with us all, Aio ki te Aorangi, aligned the mauri in the room and anchored the feeling of aroha and unity that we are trying to build."

Ms Nuku also praised Dr Pere’s work in advocating for re-indigenisation and the re-awakening of people’s relationship with each other and the earth.

"Whaea Rose did lots of significant education across cultures. She did it with respect, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to the social and spiritual shift that must occur for justice for indigenous peoples and all beings on this earth.

"When I’ve presented at the United Nations many indigenous elders come up to me to send her love, which is testament to the resonance her mahi had across the globe. Her presence will be missed by many."

Kua rangona te aue o te ngākau pouri, o te hinengaro mamae. Te reo o ngā manu e tiotio, e orooro ana te mamae o te hunga Ora.

Mau e te tōtara kua hinga atu rā, kua kapohia te ringa kaha o aituā e kore taea te karo.

E kui Rose moe mai rā, moe mai rā.

E kore e warewaretia.

Kua oti tō mahi ki tēnei ao okioki ai.

Nā te ngākau i te rawa.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 