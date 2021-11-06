More Than Seven Million Vaccine Doses Administered; 73 Cases In Hospital; 206 Community Cases



6 November 2021

There were 27,892 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,442 first doses and 21,470 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 206 community cases numbers reported today are a reminder of the infectiousness of COVID-19, and particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the number one protection against the virus.

We have now administered more than 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This is an important milestone as we push towards our target of getting 90% of eligible people in each DHB fully vaccinated. Auckland DHB only needs 15,284 more people to get their second shot to reach their 90% fully vaccinated target.

It’s three weeks today since Super Saturday so it’s time for people who were vaccinated then to get their second shot. There are some great events on around the motu this weekend, such as Auckland’s GotYaDot vaccine event at Eden Park and the Ethkick event targeting ethnic communities in the Bay of Plenty today.

We urge anyone over 12 who hasn’t yet been vaccinated or have received their first dose at least three weeks ago to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated – it’s never been easier.



COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,007,962; 1st doses: 3,744,702 (89%); 2nd doses: 3,263,260 (78%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 27,892; 1st doses: 6,422; 2nd doses: 21,470 Māori (percentage of eligible people) 1st doses: 420,885 (74%); 2nd doses: 318,068 (56%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 1st doses: 247,100 (86%); 2nd doses: 203,888 (71%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 8,563: 1,721 first doses; 6,842 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 129,907 first doses (81%); 108,668 (67%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 1,316,630 first doses (92%); 1,183,808 second doses (83%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 313,302 first doses (88%); 268,235 second doses (75%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 445,643 first doses (92%); 373,504 second doses (77%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 73 (total, up from 69 yesterday): Waitematâ (25); Middlemore (21); Auckland (26); Waikato (1); Average age of current hospitalisations 51 Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Cases Number of new community cases 206 Number of new cases identified at the border 1 Location of new community cases Auckland (200), Waikato (4) Northland (2) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 4,047 (1,664 of whom have recovered); Waikato 154 (67 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 17 (6 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered); Canterbury 4 (all active) Number of community cases (total) 4,240 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 6,981 Historical cases 185 out of 5,168 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 41 of 161 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 120 of 161 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked* 47 of today’s 206 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked* 159 of today’s 206 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 3,394 (in the current cluster) (623 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 3,895 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 74% Percentage who have returned at least one result 72% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 267 (as at 10am 6 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,251,191 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 27,586 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,056 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 26,366 Testing centres in Auckland 17 Wastewater Wastewater detections See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,347,558 Poster scans (total) 482,434,785 Manual diary entries (total) 19,655,313 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,498,274

*The number of cases here may sometimes differ from those reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframes and reclassifications.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 2 November Ireland Qatar Day 3 / routine Auckland

Wastewater

Following the positive wastewater detections in Stratford, Gisborne and Napier, further samples will be collected over the next few days with results expected next week.

At this stage, the detections are not linked to any known cases of COVID-19 which could indicate that there are undetected cases in these communities.

We are asking anyone with any symptoms in these places – no matter how mild – to get tested, especially anyone who has travelled outside of these regions recently.

Testing is available at the following locations this weekend:

· Stratford: The War Memorial car park, 55 Miranda Street (10am to 2pm)

· Gisborne: 110 Peel Street (9am to 5pm)

· Napier: 30 Munroe Street (9am-5pm)

If you live in Stratford, Gisborne or Napier and haven’t been vaccinated, today is a good opportunity to do so. For a full list of testing and vaccination centres, see the Healthpoint website.

Porirua tangi

Wellington Regional Public Health are encouraging those involved in a tangi in Porirua on Wednesday this week to get tested for COVID-19.

Their assessment is that the risks to wider public are low following reports of a person who had tested positive in Auckland last month and who travelled from Auckland to Porirua. They are assessed as unlikely to have been infectious as they travelled at the very end of their 14 day quarantine period.

However, in the absence of fuller information, they are recommending those linked with the tangi to be tested, particularly if they have symptoms.

The Ministry of Health is seeking more information to provide further reassurance that the case was not an infection risk while visiting the area.

Waikato update

There were four new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, all from Hamilton. Two were known contacts already in isolation and Public Health will today investigate links for the other two cases.

One COVID-19 patient who had been staying at Waikato Hospital was discharged yesterday. Two new patients were admitted overnight. This change will be reflected in tomorrow’s figures.

Today there are eight pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Hamilton, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, Te Kuiti, and Thames. We are encouraging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to seek a test.

Three new locations of interest were identified yesterday in Te Awamutu and Hamilton.

There were 1,923 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2,912 vaccinations delivered.

Northland update

There are two new community cases confirmed in Northland, taking the total number of cases in the region to 17. They are both close contacts of cases in Kaitaia and have been isolating at home.

Today there are six community testing centres and nine vaccination clinics available across the region.

We are continuing to encourage those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, to get tested as soon as possible. Testing centre locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.

There were 1,105 tests taken across Northland yesterday and 1,129 vaccinations were given, including 337 first doses.

Auckland update

There were 13,056 tests taken across Auckland yesterday.

There are 17 community testing centres available across Auckland today. For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 826 cases to isolate at home.

