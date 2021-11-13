Around 23,000 Vaccine Doses Given Yesterday; 93 Cases In Hospital; 175 Community Cases

There were 22,951 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,343 first doses and 16,608 second doses.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,169,870: 3,786,143 first doses (90%); 3,383,727 second doses (80%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 22,951: 6,343 first doses; 16,608 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 776,134: 434,307 first doses (76%); 341,827 second doses (60%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 465,624: 251,233 first doses (88%); 214,391 second doses (75%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 7,145: 1,738 first doses; 5,407 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 246,703: 132,553 first doses (82%); 114,150 second doses (71%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 2,545,314: 1,326,892 first doses (92%); 1,218,422 second doses (85%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 595,655: 311,778 first doses (89%); 278,877 second doses (78%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) 164,464; 88,575 first doses (87%); 75,889 second doses (74%) Lakes DHB ((percentage of eligible people) 146,524; 78,616 first doses (83%); 67,909 second doses (72%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 839,945: 449,717 first doses (93%); 390,228 second doses (81%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 93 (up from 85 yesterday): North Shore (25); Waitakere (2); Middlemore (30); Auckland (36); Vaccination status of current hospitalised cases Unvaccinated or not eligible (50 cases / 59%); partially vaccinated<14 days (9 cases / 11%) partially vaccinated >14 days (11 cases / 13 %); fully vaccinated <14 days (2 cases / 2%) fully vaccinated >14 days (8 cases / 9%); unknown (5 cases / 6%) Average age of current hospitalisations 51 Cases in ICU or HDU 9 Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 162 Number of new community cases 175 Number of new cases identified at the border Two (including one historical) Location of new community cases Auckland (159), Northland (2), Waikato (8), Lakes (1), Taranaki* (5), Location of community cases (total) Auckland 5,075 (1,879 of whom have recovered); Northland 41 (9 of whom have recovered); Waikato 225 (82 of whom have recovered); Lakes 1; Taranaki 6; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);

Nelson/Marlborough 1 (who has recovered); Canterbury 4 (3 of whom have recovered), Number of community cases (total) 5,371 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 8,121 Historical cases 192 out of 6,308 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 65 of the cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 123 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 78 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 97 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 4,213 (in the current cluster) (768 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 4,996 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 76% Percentage who have returned at least one result 69% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 120 (as at 10am 13 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,430,557 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 29,688 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,571 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 25,624 Testing centres in Auckland 16 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,361,652 Poster scans (total) 499,782,604 Manual diary entries (total) 20,027,611 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,790,738

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 11 November Full travel history to be confirmed United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 8 November Philippines Singapore Day 0 / routine Christchurch

*Today’s cases

Today’s cases include five in Taranaki, as detailed below. These were first announced by the Ministry on Thursday night but have today been officially added to our case numbers.

A previously reported border case has now been identified as ‘not a case’ – today’s net increase of cases is 176

Lakes update

As has been previously advised this morning, Toi Te Ora Public Health has notified the Ministry of a positive COVID-19 case in Taupō.

The person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week.

Interviews are continuing today to determine any links to known cases.

Toi Te Ora is following up on any potential locations of interest. Potential locations of interest will be notified on the Ministry’s website.

The person’s four household contacts are being tested today.

There is additional testing capacity in and around Taupō today and we urge anyone who may have symptoms, however mild, to visit one of the sites and get a test.

Taranaki

The five cases we’re officially reporting in Taranaki today are part of the Stratford household of six first announced by the Ministry yesterday.

All six cases tested positive on Thursday evening in Stratford, including one who was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital for COVID-19 related reasons. The person has now been discharged and is at home isolating with the five remaining cases.

All cases are clearly linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak.

Public health staff have tested five other people identified as close contacts. Three have returned negative results, including two people who’d been in the Wairarapa. We’re awaiting two further results.

The latest wastewater result for Stratford has not detected COVID-19

Testing numbers around the region yesterday were up (1,095 tests were completed) and additional capacity remains in place today and tomorrow.

· Stratford pop-up clinic at the War Memorial car park. Open 10am - 2pm today and tomorrow

· Taranaki Base Hospital. Open 10am – 3pm today and tomorrow.

· Hawera Hospital. Open 10am-1pm today and tomorrow

A Ngati Ruanui pop up testing site has also opened in Albion Street, Hawera. It is open from 10am today

As of Friday, 86% of the eligible population in Taranaki had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 72% had received a second dose. For Mâori in Taranaki, 72% have had at least one dose, and 52% have received their second dose.

Northland update

Today we are reporting two new cases which both have clear links to known cases.

There has been one new location of interest identified by public health over the past 24 hours – Pak'nSave Kaitaia. Details are on the Ministry’s website.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, is urged to get tested. Testing locations in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website here: https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-testing-locations/

There were strong vaccination numbers around Northland yesterday and we want to thanks Northlanders for continuing to play their part.

There were 1,517 people vaccinated in the region yesterday, with about 60 percent of those in the Far North.

More than half of everyone vaccinated in Northland yesterday identified as Māori.

Vaccination centres open in Northland today can be found on the Northland DHB website https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-vaccination-clinics/

There also continues to be a good turnout for testing with 1,249 swabs taken throughout Northland yesterday. The testing volumes continue to be high in Dargaville, Kaiwaka and Kaitaia.

Waikato update

Today we are reporting eight new cases in Waikato - seven are known contacts and public health staff are today investigating the remaining case to determine any links to known cases.

Four of the cases are from Hamilton, three from Ōtorohanga, and one location is yet to be confirmed following further investigation.

The case reported yesterday without a location has now been confirmed as Ōtorohanga.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Thames, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, and Te Kuiti. For further details, please visit the DHB’s website .

There were 2,686 tests processed in Waikato yesterday.

Public health staff in Waikato are now supporting 234 people to isolate at home, including 89 cases and 145 contacts.

Auckland update

There are 16 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday.

Public health staff are renewing their calls to anyone in Auckland who is displaying any symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral and Wiri continue to operate extended hours to increase access to testing.

We wish to reiterate our thanks to frontline testing staff across the region – in the past 7 days there have been 101,423 tests received at labs and testing teams have been out in all weathers to do their bit for the COVID-19 response.

Public health staff are now supporting 3,333 people to isolate at home around Auckland - this includes 1,655 cases

