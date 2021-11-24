Super Waikato Weekend

“Mā wai rā, e taurima te marae I waho nei. Mā tātou katoae taurima”

Pop-up vaccination sites, drive-throughs, prizes, extended hours, music and kai are on offer to encourage our Māori whānau and all who have not had their shot to join in the fun and come along for their COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday (27 November) and Sunday (28 November).

Waikato DHB Commissioner, Dame Karen Poutasi says this is a key initiative for Waikato.

Waikato’s kaupapa Māori providers, the DHB, community houses, councils, and churches are all doing their part to help Māori reach 90% vaccination rates. This is part of the intensive planning that has continued throughout the vaccination programme.

Chair of Waikato-Tainui, Linda Te Aho, encourages whānau to come out and get vaccinated so they can continue to enjoy these sorts of events as summer approaches and at the same time, protect their whānau and friends.

With borders due to open in December, we are going all out to push up Māori vaccination numbers to reach 90%. Currently, 90.1% of the overall Waikato population have received their first dose and 81.4% are fully vaccinated. But only 79.5% of our Māori population have received their first dose, needing a further 7102 people to reach the 90% first dose target. Te Aho says, “we can go a long way to achieving this milestone in one weekend if we go all-in.”

Māori health expert, Te Pora Thompson-Evans is proud of the progress made with our kaumātua being 95% vaccinated, but says there much mahi still needed.

“We are encouraging our younger generation – our rangatahi and pakeke to come forward and achieve 90% to ensure our whakapapa will be looked after and those who are most vulnerable are protected - our pēpi, our mokopuna, our kaumātua and our whānau with underlying health conditions.”

Being vaccinated drastically reduces the risk of serious illness and lowers the chances of transmission within our community and to those who are unable or yet to be vaccinated.

“If you still have questions, come down and have a chat with one of our health professionals” Thompson-Evans says. “There’ll be no hard sell, just plenty of answers so you have the information you need to make up your own mind.”

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki chief executive Riana Manuel has a strong message or encouragement to people this weekend.

“Kia kaha, kia maia, kia manawanui Pare Hauraki. Let’s protect our whakapapa and get our whānau vaccinated this weekend, mō tātou o Hauraki.”

People can go to around 20 events across the takiwā this weekend without a booking. Anyone aged over 12 who hasn’t been vaccinated yet or had their first vaccination at least three weeks ago can drop in and get vaccinated on the spot.

Across the different locations there will be free food, entertainment, spot prizes and more, plus the chance for people to do their bit to protect their community, whānau and themselves.

Events for the weekend in each district include:

Visit our Super Weekend webpage for latest details: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/superwaikatoweekend

WAIKATO DISTRICT Ngāruawāhia Ngaruawahia Market, Jesmond St, Ngaruawahia Sunday 28 November 10am-2pm Te iti o Haua Marae 780 Tauwhare Road, Pukemoremore Sunday 28 November 10am-2pm HAMILTON Claudelands Park Event Corner of Brooklyn Road and, Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands, Hamilton Saturday 27 November Sunday 28 November 6pm – 10pm Chartwell Mall Rangatahi Event 201 Hukanui Road, Chartwell, Hamilton Saturday 27 November Sunday 28 November 12 – 5pm WAIPA Rangatahi event Te Awamutu Vaccination Centre 44 Arawata Street (Former Bunnings site) Saturday 27 November 11am – 7pm Kihikihi 50 Lyon Street, Kihikihi Sunday 28 November 10am – 3pm ŌTOROHANGA AND SURROUNDS Parking Lot Bell Lane & Wahanui Cres Bell Lane & Wahanui Cres, Ōtorohanga Sunday 28 November 10-2pm WAITOMO Centennial Park Te Kūiti Road, Te Kūiti Saturday 27 November 12 – 5pm Te Kūiti Domain Rora Street, Te Kūiti Sunday 28 November 10am – 2pm HAURAKI Patetonga Hall 57 Otane Street, Patetonga Saturday 27 November 10am – 3pm Paeroa Old Boys Club Rooms Towers Street, Paeroa Sunday 28 November 10am – 4pm Farmers Market Goldfields Shops, Mary Street, Thames Sunday 28 November 1pm - 7pm MATAMATA - PIAKO Grand Tavern 81 Whitaker Street, Te Aroha Sunday 28 November 11am – 4pm Raungaiti Marae 6425 State Highway 27, Waharoa Saturday 27 November 10am -2pm Rukumoana Marae 536 Morrinsville -Walton Rd Sunday, 28 Nov 2021 10am -2pm Morrinsville CVC 51 Canada Street, Morrinsville Saturday 27 November 9am-5pm SOUTH WAIKATO Glenshea Park Park Avenue, Putaruru Saturday 27 November 11am – 4pm SWPIC 1 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa Saturday 27 November 10am- 3pm RUAPEHU Ngati Haua Taumarunui 153 Hakiaha Street, Taumarunui Saturday 27 November 11am – 5pm

Waikato’s kaupapa Māori and Pacific providers, participating pharmacies and GPs are still continuing their strong support for the vaccination programme and the region’s seven community vaccination clinics will all be open this weekend.

To find a walk-in today or book go to https://bookmyvaccine.nz

Also, see our mobile vaccination page www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile

or https://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-in-waikato/covid-19-vaccination/

