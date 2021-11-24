News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Super Waikato Weekend

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

“Mā wai rā, e taurima te marae I waho nei. Mā tātou katoae taurima”

Pop-up vaccination sites, drive-throughs, prizes, extended hours, music and kai are on offer to encourage our Māori whānau and all who have not had their shot to join in the fun and come along for their COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday (27 November) and Sunday (28 November).

Waikato DHB Commissioner, Dame Karen Poutasi says this is a key initiative for Waikato.

Waikato’s kaupapa Māori providers, the DHB, community houses, councils, and churches are all doing their part to help Māori reach 90% vaccination rates. This is part of the intensive planning that has continued throughout the vaccination programme.

Chair of Waikato-Tainui, Linda Te Aho, encourages whānau to come out and get vaccinated so they can continue to enjoy these sorts of events as summer approaches and at the same time, protect their whānau and friends.

With borders due to open in December, we are going all out to push up Māori vaccination numbers to reach 90%. Currently, 90.1% of the overall Waikato population have received their first dose and 81.4% are fully vaccinated. But only 79.5% of our Māori population have received their first dose, needing a further 7102 people to reach the 90% first dose target. Te Aho says, “we can go a long way to achieving this milestone in one weekend if we go all-in.”

Māori health expert, Te Pora Thompson-Evans is proud of the progress made with our kaumātua being 95% vaccinated, but says there much mahi still needed.

“We are encouraging our younger generation – our rangatahi and pakeke to come forward and achieve 90% to ensure our whakapapa will be looked after and those who are most vulnerable are protected - our pēpi, our mokopuna, our kaumātua and our whānau with underlying health conditions.”

Being vaccinated drastically reduces the risk of serious illness and lowers the chances of transmission within our community and to those who are unable or yet to be vaccinated.

“If you still have questions, come down and have a chat with one of our health professionals” Thompson-Evans says. “There’ll be no hard sell, just plenty of answers so you have the information you need to make up your own mind.”

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki chief executive Riana Manuel has a strong message or encouragement to people this weekend.

“Kia kaha, kia maia, kia manawanui Pare Hauraki. Let’s protect our whakapapa and get our whānau vaccinated this weekend, mō tātou o Hauraki.”

People can go to around 20 events across the takiwā this weekend without a booking. Anyone aged over 12 who hasn’t been vaccinated yet or had their first vaccination at least three weeks ago can drop in and get vaccinated on the spot.

Across the different locations there will be free food, entertainment, spot prizes and more, plus the chance for people to do their bit to protect their community, whānau and themselves.

Events for the weekend in each district include:

Visit our Super Weekend webpage for latest details: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/superwaikatoweekend

WAIKATO DISTRICT
NgāruawāhiaNgaruawahia Market, Jesmond St, NgaruawahiaSunday 28 November10am-2pm
Te iti o Haua Marae780 Tauwhare Road, PukemoremoreSunday 28 November10am-2pm
HAMILTON
Claudelands Park EventCorner of Brooklyn Road and, Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands, Hamilton

Saturday 27 November

Sunday 28 November

6pm – 10pm
Chartwell Mall Rangatahi Event201 Hukanui Road, Chartwell, Hamilton

Saturday 27 November

Sunday 28 November

12 – 5pm
WAIPA

Rangatahi event

Te Awamutu Vaccination Centre

44 Arawata Street (Former Bunnings site)Saturday 27 November11am – 7pm
Kihikihi50 Lyon Street, KihikihiSunday 28 November10am – 3pm
ŌTOROHANGA AND SURROUNDS
Parking Lot Bell Lane & Wahanui Cres Bell Lane & Wahanui Cres, ŌtorohangaSunday 28 November10-2pm
WAITOMO
Centennial ParkTe Kūiti Road, Te KūitiSaturday 27 November12 – 5pm
Te Kūiti Domain Rora Street, Te KūitiSunday 28 November10am – 2pm
HAURAKI   
Patetonga Hall 57 Otane Street, PatetongaSaturday 27 November10am – 3pm 
Paeroa Old Boys Club RoomsTowers Street, PaeroaSunday 28 November10am – 4pm
Farmers MarketGoldfields Shops, Mary Street, Thames Sunday 28 November1pm - 7pm
MATAMATA - PIAKO   
Grand Tavern 81 Whitaker Street, Te Aroha Sunday 28 November11am – 4pm
Raungaiti Marae6425 State Highway 27, Waharoa Saturday 27 November10am -2pm
Rukumoana Marae 536 Morrinsville -Walton RdSunday, 28 Nov 202110am -2pm
Morrinsville CVC51 Canada Street, MorrinsvilleSaturday 27 November9am-5pm
SOUTH WAIKATO   
Glenshea Park Park Avenue, Putaruru Saturday 27 November11am – 4pm
SWPIC1 Maraetai Road, TokoroaSaturday 27 November10am- 3pm
RUAPEHU   
Ngati Haua Taumarunui153 Hakiaha Street, TaumarunuiSaturday 27 November11am – 5pm

Waikato’s kaupapa Māori and Pacific providers, participating pharmacies and GPs are still continuing their strong support for the vaccination programme and the region’s seven community vaccination clinics will all be open this weekend.

To find a walk-in today or book go to https://bookmyvaccine.nz

Also, see our mobile vaccination page www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile

or https://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-in-waikato/covid-19-vaccination/

