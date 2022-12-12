Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui

Read the Waitaha Canterbury Pānui via ISSUU or PDF - both available on our website. You can also navigate straight to the article you want to read via the individual page links below.

It’s only 13 sleeps until Christmas! We're all encouraged to 'have a safe-as summer' by following public health advice to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and planning just in case we become ill or injured during the holiday season.

This edition has accolades and awards for kaimahi (staff), and we acknowledge the loss of a much-loved Christchurch Hospital orderly. We have your Christmas menu sorted with delicious recipes, and a Kirihimete (Christmas) themed lesson to help you impress your friends and whānau with your te reo language skills.

With just one week until our last edition of the year, we still want to see photos of your decorated workspaces and homes. Get out the lights, the tinsel, the inflatable Santa and all your holiday baubles!

We welcome your feedback on the Te Whatu Ora Waitaha | Canterbury Pānui.

