Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Protecting Yourself From Leptospirosis Is Key

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Steve Wyn-Harris was absolutely flattened when he contracted Leptospirosis.

“I felt like I’d been run over by a herd of cattle,” the Central Hawke’s Bay farmer said.

He is one of 35 people confirmed to have had the notifiable disease in the region this year.

National Public Health Service Registrar Dr Matt Radford said there had been a significant increase in Leptospirosis cases in Hawke’s Bay.

“The 35 cases we’ve had so far this year is more than double the number of cases we had for the whole of 2022.”

Dr Radford said there were 15 recorded cases in Hawke’s Bay in 2022, five cases in 2021, and seven cases in 2020.

“Summer is usually very dry in Hawke’s Bay and as the leptospirosis bacteria survives longer in wet soil, wider leptospirosis outbreaks tend to be more common after heavy rain and flooding.

“We saw higher number of Leptospirosis cases through January, February and March which was likely due to the wet summer and the increased risk from flood waters during Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Dr Radford said most cases have been farmers or other people in contact with livestock.

“It’s commonly picked up when people come into contact with the urine of infected animals or contaminated soil which can get into any uncovered cuts or grazes, or into the eyes, nose, or mouth. Rats and possums can also spread the disease.”

Mr Wyn-Harris is a sheep and beef farmer and believes he contracted Leptospirosis during lambing.

“I first thought it was a virus but then I remembered a mate telling me about his Lepto symptoms. I had incredible fatigue, headaches, aches, sweating and was shivering. It knocked the hell out of me and put me on my back for a good week.”

Mr Wyn-Harris visited his GP promptly and was given antibiotics. A blood test subsequently confirmed it was Leptospirosis.

Mr Wyn-Harris hosts a weekly radio show The Cockies Hour on Central FM and has used this platform to tell his listeners about the prevalence to Leptospirosis in the community. Of the 35 cases this year, 13 have been in Central Hawke’s Bay alone.

“I’d heard of a number of farmers who had it and then I had my own experience so I thought it was timely to talk about it.”

Mr Wyn-Harris invited Dr Radford onto the show to tell listeners what to look out for and how to prevent it in the first place.

Dr Radford said on average it takes about 10 days for the symptoms to develop and can make people very unwell with fevers, headaches, sore muscles, tummy pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and red eyes.

“It can be very serious, with half of the reported cases requiring hospitalisation this year and in rare cases it can result in death.

“As always, prevention is key. When working on the farm or around flood water make sure to cover any cuts and grazes and wash your hands well with soapy water before eating or drinking. It also pays to wear long pants and sleeves to protect your skin and use gloves when appropriate.”

Dr Radford said while there is no vaccine available for people, farmers should discuss vaccinating their animals with their vet, which can reduce the disease’s effect on stock, and help protect farmers.

“If you become unwell with these symptoms, contact your GP and remind them that you are a farmer as these symptoms are similar to cold and flu symptoms. You can also ring Healthline (0800 611 116) for advice any time day or night."

Mr Wyn-Harris urged farmers to take the symptoms seriously.

“I regret not having used disposable gloves or carrying disinfectant to use after handling sheep and dead lambs. It’s a disease to give some respect to.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 