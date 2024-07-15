A Musical Milestone: Music Therapy Celebrates 50 Years In Aotearoa!

This year, Music Therapy New Zealand celebrates a significant milestone: 50 years of music therapy practice in Aotearoa. To mark this anniversary there will be a three-day “Looking Back, Moving Forward” event in Wellington, which will begin with an opening celebration on 13 September, followed by a two day conference on 14-15 September 2024. The conference programme includes 48 presentations by over 60 presenters from New Zealand and around the world.

ReSet ‘24 , Ōtautahi/Christchurch (Photo Credit/Neil Macbeth)

The roots of music therapy in New Zealand date back to the mid-1970s. The very first public meeting was held at The Rothman’s Cultural Centre in Wellington in 1974, marking the first year of music therapy in Aotearoa. The New Zealand Society for Music Therapy (NZSMT) was then formed in 1974, and the Master of Music Therapy programme was approved in 2002. Initially set up at Massey University by a collaborative group of Music Therapy New Zealand members, the programme was led by Dr Morva Croxson, with Dr. Robert E. Krout from the USA as the inaugural Programme Director from 2003-4. The programme has since been led by Dr Sarah Hoskyns over the past 19 years, with significant collaboration from fellow lecturer and researcher Dr Daphne Rickson [ONZM].

Music therapy as a practice has made massive strides in Aotearoa since then, with the number of Registered Music Therapists in New Zealand growing from just 10 in 2000 to over 90 in 2024. As well as individual practitioners throughout the country, there are now six services in New Zealand dedicated to music therapy: Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre in Auckland with other locations in Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, and Northland; Southern Music Therapy and Therapy Professionals in Christchurch; Mauri Tuituia in Northland; Little Musical Caravan in Porirua; and Music for Life in Lower Hutt. Music therapy also sees a wider use, with therapists offering support in hospitals, and the wider health sector including hospices, community and early childhood centres, schools, prisons, and in the community with Neurological Choirs and other singing and music-making groups.

As part of the celebration, the conference will launch Dr Daphne Rickson’s book, "A History of Music Therapy New Zealand (1974-2023): Passionate People," which celebrates the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to developing the profession. Inspired by her daughter, who was born profoundly deaf and engaged in music sessions at Van Asch Deaf Education Centre, Rickson has been involved in music therapy for almost 40 years as a practitioner, teacher, and researcher at Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University of Wellington.

“It has been such a privilege to be able to reflect on the Society’s 50-year history, to record the determined efforts of musicians, educators and health professionals who had a passion for music therapy, and to witness the emergence of a thriving music therapy community, with Music Therapy New Zealand at its heart.” – Dr Daphne Rickson Author of A History of Music Therapy New Zealand (1974-2023): Passionate People.

The Master of Music Therapy course, at Victoria University also celebrates its own significant milestone of 20 years. It is the only programme in New Zealand where people can train to become a music therapist. Despite facing challenges and funding cuts, the New Zealand School of Music and University has fought hard to keep this essential programme running. The two-year course requires a Bachelor degree (or equivalent qualification) in Arts, Science, Education, or Health, a strong background in aural/oral music making, basic skills in guitar, keyboard and voice, and a passion for music and making a difference to people’s lives. The university constantly strives to make the course accessible by accommodating work placements in students’ hometowns and attracting students from diverse backgrounds.

“The programme endeavours to nurture the creativity, musicianship and professional relating skills of diverse students. A rich range of peoples, ages, cultures and musical styles are represented in our students and graduates. Flexibility and a willingness to collaborate with varied teams are highly valued. Priority for Māori and Pasifika musicians has been helped by new and existing scholarships nurtured by the Kate Edger Trust, Music Helps, Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, Gattung Foundation and Sir Roy Mackenzie Music Therapy Scholarship.” – Dr Sarah Hoskyns, Associate Professor, Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

