In Women’s Health Week, The Selwyn Foundation Urges Older Women To Put Their Health And Wellbeing First For A Change

As a supporter of Aotearoa New Zealand’s inaugural Te Wiki Hauora Wāhine/Women’s Health Week, The Selwyn Foundation is encouraging all older women to prioritise their health and wellbeing to prevent health crises and live healthier, more active lives for longer.

Chief Executive of The Selwyn Foundation, Denise Cosgrove, says: “Our message during this Te Wiki Hauora Wāhine/Women’s Health Week is clear: older women must put themselves first for a change. Don’t leave it until the last minute to seek medical attention, as health issues are likely to become more acute and harder to treat if left unaddressed. If you’re more vulnerable, don’t wait until you suffer a health crisis, but take advantage of the entitlements available and make regular GP visits a priority.”

Te Wiki Hauora Wāhine/Women’s Health Week 12-18 August 2024 www.womenshealthweek.nz aims to educate women of all ages on the importance of self-care and the need to look after their own health despite the busyness and challenges of daily life. The initiative has been launched by full-service primary healthcare provider, Tend Health, whose recent survey indicated that more than half (57%) of women do not get regular annual health checks.

As a founding member of the Aotearoa New Zealand National Forum for the Decade of Healthy Ageing | He Oranga Kaumātua, He Oranga Tangata, Denise Cosgrove says the fundamental aims of Te Wiki Hauora Wāhine/Women’s Health Week also align with the goals of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing which is currently underway https://www.decadeofhealthyageing.org.

She says: “As our population ages, it’s important for Aotearoa New Zealand to have open, frank discussions about older persons’ health. The Aotearoa New Zealand National Forum comprises leading organisations within the older persons’ sector and seeks to advocate for a nationwide Action Plan to improve the experience of ageing in New Zealand, reflecting the principles of the UN Decade.

“The Selwyn Foundation is therefore pleased to support Te Wiki Hauora Wāhine/Women’s Health Week, as it provides an important opportunity to discuss older women’s health as part of the wider focus on female wellbeing.”

The Foundation’s own research has revealed that there is a large cohort of older women who are particularly vulnerable. Living in precarious housing situations – sleeping in cars or on couches, for example – they face additional challenges, with a substantial proportion also living with a disability. These women often have compounded vulnerabilities relating to financial hardship, social isolation and loneliness, and access (eg, to digital services or transport), making ongoing healthcare provision even more critical.

For vulnerable older women, especially those on low incomes, the barriers to accessing healthcare at frequent intervals can seem daunting. Affordability and access issues can lead to delays in seeking medical attention, exacerbating health problems.

Denise Cosgrove says: “As a society, we can sometimes lose sight of the most vulnerable in our communities. However, it’s paramount that we continue to support the wellbeing of our older wāhine – especially vulnerable older women – and enable them in accessing preventative screening and other health checks wherever possible.

“As older women can be faced with a number of significant health risks, prioritising their health is a necessity. Regular GP visits should be seen as essential, not optional. For Māori and Pasifika women, starting regular health checks at age 55 can significantly improve outcomes.

“By placing their own health at the top of the list, older women will add quality to their later years, enjoy better wellbeing and live healthier, more active lives for longer – all of which will benefit not only the individual, but also their extended whānau as a result.”

Notes:

The Selwyn Foundation is a registered charity which champions initiatives that enable respectful ageing for older people with great need and is the owner/operator of Auckland’s historic Selwyn Village, which opened in 1954 as a social housing community for older people. Having divested 50% of its retirement village holdings in 2022, the Foundation has returned to its core purpose and, in its new capacity as a funder and co-investor, looks to partner with others to deliver social impact at scale for those seniors who need it most. www.selwynfoundation.org.nz

© Scoop Media

